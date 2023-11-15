Farm Weekly
Thursday, November 16, 2023
ACH Act gets the boot in WA Parliament

By Bree Swift
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
WA's Premier Roger Cook.
The Western Australian community can now kiss the highly-controversial Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act goodbye four months after Premier Roger Cook first made the announcement the legislation would be repealed.

