The Western Australian community can now kiss the highly-controversial Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act goodbye four months after Premier Roger Cook first made the announcement the legislation would be repealed.
The government faced severe backlash from the WA community about the "overly prescriptive" laws, after they created mass confusion and anxiety amongst the State's farmers, miners, land owners and land users.
But in what is an unprecedented act in WA's history, the governor is set to repeal the controversial 2021 Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act today and reinstate the 1972 Aboriginal Heritage Act.
Minor changes made to the 50-year-old act over the past few months will also come into effect.
Liberal MP for the Mining and Pastoral Region Neil Thomson, along with the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook, helped co-ordinate an e-petition against the 2021 legislation which garnered almost 30,000 signatures in two weeks.
Mr Thomson said the outcome had been a direct result of people-power in action.
"It again points to the importance of Western Australians being engaged for the sake of our future and refusing to lie down when government makes poor decisions," Mr Thomson said.
Liberals WA leader Libby Mettam said today was a welcome end to the "flawed and ill-considered legislation".
"To gag debate and ram through laws which would have such wide-reaching and arduous implications for landholders and businesses without even having the proper processes in place beforehand points to a government that does not know how to govern," Ms Mettam said.
Last month in State parliament the community forums held across WA by the Department of Planning Lands and Heritage on the 2021 Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act were revealed to have cost the taxpayer almost $900,000.
State opposition and The Nationals WA leader Shane Love said it was now incumbent on WA's Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti to ensure the 1972 legislation "effectively protects cultural heritage and is explained thoroughly to the people of WA".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.