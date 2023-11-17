Onfarm brewery taps into shire funding

Farm Weekly
Shire of Dandaragan announces economic development grants

November 17 2023 - 11:00am
The Shire of Dandaragan recently announced the recipients of its inaugural economic development grant program, totalling $30,000.

