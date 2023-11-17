Onfarm brewery taps into shire funding

The Shire of Dandaragan recently announced the recipients of its inaugural economic development grant program, totalling $30,000.
The grant program aligns with the shire's key strategic economic development priority areas of small business development, agriculture/horticulture/aquaculture, tourism and renewable energy, and requires a co-contribution by the recipient of 50 per cent, or more, of the total project cost.
The recipients are:
Scene Brewing is a brewery on a farm near Dandaragan.
Owner Peter Hammond said the funds would used to develop the brewery's capacity and capability to increase onfarm production, and supply locally produced value-added products to more outlets within the shire and across WA.
The brewery's construction was completed last November, with production of their craft beers following soon after.
Mr Hammond said Scene Brewing's objective was to offer locally-made craft beer to the Wheatbelt region, and further afield.
"We are currently promoting and selling at local markets here in the Wheatbelt and markets in Perth," Mr Hammond said.
"Production is governed by how much cold room storage space is available, as all the beers are preservative free and need to be kept cold to maintain their high quality and flavour integrity".
To successfully increase production Scene Brewery requires expanded cool room space on site, which is the priority for its grant spend.
"Once built, the expanded cold space will create increased capacity for production, and increased local employment opportunities, with the proposed employment of an apprentice," he said.
Future plans for the business include employing another two additional staff on site at the brewery and introducing an agri-tourism component to the brewery.
"Our local events have included tap takeovers at the Badgingarra Tavern and attending the recent West Midlands Group Spring field day, to promote our products via tastings to local farmers and industry professionals," Mr Hammond siad.
Scene Brewing has a limited number of members who receive benefits including discounts and priority for new releases, as well as participation in the annual onfarm open day which includes tree planting.
The cool room extension is expected to be completed in early 2024.
