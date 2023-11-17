Farm Weekly
Friday, November 17, 2023
Elgin Park Lorenza is grand champ heifer at Busselton Show

November 17 2023 - 2:00pm
The grand champion heifer and champion European heifer was Elgin Park Lorenza exhibited by the Elgin Park stud, Elgin. With the winning heifer were judge, Kerrie Sutherland (left), Thologolong Murray Grey stud, Albury, New South Wales, Elgin Parks Amanda Cavenagh, Jessica Quilty and judge Bree Skinner, Mt Barker.
There was good competition in both the cattle and sheep judging rings at this month's Busselton Show when it was held in warm conditions.

