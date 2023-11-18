Farm Weekly
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/Agribusiness

Jeff Wootton joins the Elders team in Bunbury

By Wendy Gould
Updated November 21 2023 - 6:11pm, first published November 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Wootton has joined Elders in the role of customer solutions manager and real estate sales representative based at Bunbury.
Jeff Wootton has joined Elders in the role of customer solutions manager and real estate sales representative based at Bunbury.

When Jeff Wootton talks farming, finance, family succession, friendship or fast bowling, it's a conversation backed with more than 25 years of firsthand experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help