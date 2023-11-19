Farm Weekly
Elders Great Southern All Breeds Feeder and Weaner Show Sale is tomorrow

By Jodie Rintoul
November 19 2023 - 11:00am
A quality draft of 100 Angus steers will be offered by Hillcrest Farms, Walpole, at the Great Southern All Breeds Feeder and Weaner Show Sale on Monday, November 20. These calves will be accredited under the Elders Feeder Ready Program.
Buyers looking for quality weaners need to make sure they are headed to Mt Barker for the Elders Great Southern All Breeds Feeder and Weaner Show Sale.

