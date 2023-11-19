Opulent country living in the valley

Crafted to the highest level, this design masterpiece is the epitome of contemporary luxury - delivering a rare and remarkable residence.
Moving through the home, it is impossible not to appreciate the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Expansive glass stacker doors open out onto a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance garden and sophisticated alfresco dining deck and infinity edge pool.
This provides the perfect backdrop for memorable gatherings or quiet moments of reflection.
Henty is the jewel in the crown of the Ferguson Valley, 180 kilometres south of Perth.
The property, on Eastern Rise in Henty, is surrounded by magnificent vistas, award-winning wineries, incredible restaurants, a brewery or two and a bakery filled with delicious delights.
Sitting on top of an elevated position, the home stands as a testament to the possibilities of innovative design, providing a sanctuary that caters to the needs and desires of the modern family.
It offers the perfect marriage of style, function and lifestyle excellence.
The grand entrance gallery has accents of marble and oak, which unite with a subdued calming colour palette forming a foundation of style that's highlighted by soaring ceilings, Federation details, a chandelier and ceiling rose.
A spectacular Calcatta marble bench with a waterfall edge creates a statement of subtle luxury in the state-of-the-art kitchen and living domain, where Siemens cooking appliances, beautiful cabinetry and a walk-in-scullery help form a space where culinary creativity and effortless entertaining go hand-in-hand.
A particular highlight is the free-standing, self-contained pool cabana with views over the Ferguson Valley to the Indian Ocean.
This is an impressive and indulgent curation of high-end finishing, which elevates family living to an elite level.
The home has an impressive list of features, including underfloor heating, reverse cycle airconditioning, retractable fly screens to all sliding doors, an outdoor shower, Freeform Stone feature wall with Escea gas fireplace, Luxaflex shutters, built-in Centor blinds, Hampton marble fireplace, 247,000 litre water tank and garden reticulation.
There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a double garage.
It is outstanding and a result of what happens when impeccable design meets country living.
