Windarra has historical value

Never again will something like this Moonyoonooka property come up for sale.
It is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity.
The Windarra homestead is on about 3.23 hectares, about 15 kilometres from Geraldton.
It has a bore and some extremely old gums that surround the homestead.
Built in 1863 by ticket of leave men, it is one of those properties that, if it could talk, the stories it could tell would fill a book.
This property has never grown out of style.
Built of stone and wood, it is something to behold.
There are five bedrooms, two bathrooms, two storeys, a large upstairs balcony and beautiful gardens.
This property has a bore, a 200,000 litre rainwater tank, two other smaller rainwater tanks and a huge six-stand shearing shed.
This building is screaming out for a visionary to make it into an amazing family home or brewery/restaurant (subject to relevant approvals).
If desired, there are grants available to maintain the house through the Heritage Council of WA.
So, there is nothing stopping you from asking to view to purchase this once-in-a-lifetime property.
Located at 34 Glengarry Road, the property is zoned rural - farming and is split into five paddock areas.
There is a set of stock yards and a race and the entrance gate is automatic.
Windarra has significant historical value.
Outside, it has a mini pool that has been stoned around and an extra large chicken pen with an automatic door.
Around the house is a vegetable garden, fire pit area, patio, barbecue and bar area and a big deck wrapping around the back of the house.
There are shady trees, including olives and mulberries, and easy-care gardens to provide peaceful surroundings.
Inside, the kitchen has its original seven-inch floorboards, beautiful timber doors and features crafted from solid wood.
There are slab timber bench tops, a 1200 centimetre Ilve gas top/electric oven with two doors and teppanyaki hot plate which was imported from Italy.
The original red brick fireplace is still in working order.
The lounge area is carpeted, overlooks the back deck and has a working fireplace with near-new Jotul wood burner, as well as an airconditioner.
Bathroom one has heritage fittings, a cast iron claw foot bath, beautiful jarrah wainscotting, leadlight windows, stone-look tiles and a large shower recess and toilet.
Bathroom two has easy access from the deck outside and shed and contains a toilet and shower.
The main bedroom is downstairs and retains its original seven-inch floorboards.
The five metre x 10m room has an airconditioner and original mini orb ceilings.
Bedroom two downstairs has an extra high ceiling and exposed timber beams.
Bedrooms four and five upstairs are carpeted and have mini orb ceilings, access to the balcony, natural stone and mini orb walls, ceiling fans and airconditioners.
