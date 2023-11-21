Farm Weekly
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/Cropping

WA graingrowers challenged this harvest by weather conditions

By Tamara Hooper
November 21 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Harvest is complete for some, halfway for others and at various stages in-between for graingrowers all over Western Australia, with the CBH weekly report showing the Geraldton zone is the closest to reaching the estimated zone totals as provided by the Grain Industry Association of WA for this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help