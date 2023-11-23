For the first time since 2020, Bruce Rock has a fully-stocked supermarket, with Foodworks Bruce Rock Supermarket and Hardware opening late last month.
Following a fire which gutted the former store during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, locals have relied on the temporary store set up by the local shire in the town hall.
The Wheatbelt town, with a population of 930 people, has welcomed having full shelves and fridges, as well as meat and hardware available locally, according to Bruce Rock councillor Stephen Strange.
Mr Strange was the shire president for 26 years until the most recent local election when he chose not to renominate, and was actively involved in all the steps that led to the official opening held on October 27, including the former site's demolition, the new build's planning and construction, through to recruitment of the successful tenants.
"The new supermarket has a wonderful feel and really is a one-stop shop," Mr Strange said.
"The process to recruit the right tenants was as important as the build and things are going well."
The supermarket was leased to Reet Sandhu and Kulwant Singh who are embracing the local lifestyle and are enjoying their new business.
Former staff members who continued to work in the temporary town hall shop, are now employed in the new supermarket, with locals enjoying recognising the staff according to Mr Strange and Mr Singh.
"As locals we feel a sense of community with the supermarket which the Singh and Sandhu families are now a large part of," Mr Strange said.
Mr Singh said the staff loved to work at the new supermarket.
"And I think the locals like seeing their familiar faces, it makes them feel at home," Mr Singh said.
In addition to produce, groceries and hardware, the store will now stock whitegoods including microwaves, toasters and blenders to service local demand.
"We hope to stop the need for residents to go to Merredin, by selling everything here," Mr Singh said.
Foodworks Bruce Rock Supermarket and Hardware is located at 52 Johnson Street.
