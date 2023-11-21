Farm Weekly
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/Cropping

CBoT wheat less relevant to Australia

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director Clear Grain Exchange
November 21 2023 - 9:00pm
CBoT wheat may be lower however it is not necessarily reflective of what Australian wheat is worth.

CHICAGO Board of Trade (CBoT) December futures settled last week at 550 US cents per bushel (USc/bu) which is very near the contract lows.

