Farm Weekly
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/Cropping

Australian barley industry opportunity

By Andrew Whitelaw Manager Market Insights Episode 3
November 22 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chart 1. Australian barley price premiums to French prices have restored after China removed their tariff on Australian barley.
Chart 1. Australian barley price premiums to French prices have restored after China removed their tariff on Australian barley.
Chart 2.
Chart 2.

A FELL wind blew through the Australian barley industry when China added a tariff to our exports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.