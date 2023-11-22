SECOND-generation, family-run and owned butcher business, Ryan's Quality Meats (RQM), will leave your mouth watering with its top-quality, paddock-to-plate meats.
With a strong focus on quality, motivation and friendly customer service, the team can prove its meat is some of the best, sourced from local producers and growers who thrive on providing traceability to all their customers whether they be retail, home delivery, food-service or wholesale.
Owners Greg and Kerri Ryan, with Karl Osterberg who became a partner in 2004 and Patrick Walsh, who joined 18 months ago, and their team pride themselves on the three Ps - provenance, partnership and premium.
From what started out as a small corner store in Hamilton Hill, founded in 1966 by Greg's father, the late Denis Ryan, the business has grown into a large-scale meat business with almost 60 years' industry experience to back it up.
From a very young age, Mr Ryan was involved in the business and has gained a lot of experience.
Since Greg and Kerri Ryan purchased the business in 1992, and now with Mr Osterberg and Mr Walsh's help, they are driving it to new levels of success and expansion.
Between the Perth and southern stores at Jandakot and Bunbury, RQM has close to 100 employees, including butchers, managers, packers, drivers, store and administration staff.
RQM has been able to train apprentice butchers of all ages in a program led by Bunbury site manager Danny Weir, which is a huge part of its success and provides more employment opportunities.
Being passionate meat producers and true beef lovers, the team was on a mission in the early days to produce the best beef it could - and struck it lucky when it sourced beef that was a cut above the rest about 15 years ago.
"Throughout the drought in 2009 and 2010 we were relying on seasonal grassfed beef, but the quality just wasn't there," Mr Ryan said.
"Occasionally, we would receive beef that was a stand out from the Great Southern region.
"It was a very quick decision for us that we wanted to use that beef and only that beef throughout our business."
This was beef produced by Paul O'Meehan on the feedlot at his Borden farm at the foot of the Stirling Ranges in the Great Southern, formerly known as Butterfield Beef, but since rebranded as Stirling Ranges Beef.
The Stirling Ranges Beef team also grows the grain its cattle eat, meaning RQM can trace its beef, but also the feed they were finished on.
This approach produces some of WA's best beef and a brand that is incredibly sustainable.
Changing the brand from Butterfield Beef to Stirling Ranges Beef in 2015 was the start of what would become more than a business partnership and has developed into a long-term friendship between the two families.
Combining RQM butchering skills and the farming knowledge from Stirling Ranges Beef, there are more than 160 years of knowledge and experience within the industry to serve what has been said to be some of the best beef WA has to offer.
"Initially when the relationship started, the beef brand was Butterfield Beef but we knew it was of importance to relate the brand name to its provenance," Mr Ryan said.
"When you stand anywhere around the farm house or shed you are looking straight at the Stirling Ranges and this is how the Stirling Ranges Beef brand came about.
"It's been a great collaboration."
The paddock-to-plate process consists of Stirling Ranges Beef supplying RQM with the required number of cattle each week.
"As the numbers have grown over the years, we required heavier carcase weight cattle, which originally weighed about 240 kilograms to 260kg and now, we tend to prefer beef that weighs 300-320kg," Mr Ryan said.
"All other carcase specifications have pretty well stayed the same.
"These steers enter the feedlot anywhere from yearlings to 18-months-old, hence our tagline of 'raised on grass, finished on grain'."
The cattle are processed at V & V Walsh in Bunbury and sent to RQM in Bunbury to be butchered to the required RQM specifications, and further processed for the customers at the Bunbury or Jandakot factories.
Not only have Mr O'Meehan and Mr Ryan become mates, they have also created Our Dad's Shiraz, to celebrate their family's partnership, which is Tony O'Meehan and Denis Ryan - the dads.
The wine was crafted to be paired with and complement their tasty Stirling Ranges Beef.
Along with Stirling Ranges Beef, RQM also sources various ethically grown meats and treats from WA producers.
These include Amelia Park Lamb, Black Label Berkshire Pork, Frankland River Free Range Pork, Lilydale Free Range Chicken, condiments from local small businesses, including Cape Naturaliste Dairy, IL Granino Bakery plus many more local WA producers and suppliers.
Over the past few years, SRB has entered into the Perth Royal Show Food awards with various champion, gold, silver and bronze medals collected along the way.
These medals have been a huge recognition of the hard work and efforts put in by all at RQM and Stirling Ranges Beef, showcasing what good quality this brand of beef in WA really is.
RQM recently collaborated with Beau and Colin Ford, who farm on Riverview Farm at Cranbrook and grow the pork for the Frankland River Free Range Pork brand.
Their Albany Farm Fresh Eggs are farmed on the farm as well.
Most recently, the Ford family opened a store in the Albany region, Albany Farm Fresh Foods.
"The Albany Farm Fresh Foods store stocks the Stirling Ranges Beef and their shop is a great way for the produce to be taken back to where it was grown and sold locally, which we love to see," Mr Ryan said.
Another thing RQM team members pride themselves on is their conscious ability to support farmers, especially in the Great Southern, where a large range of their meats come from.
"Conservatively, we are pumping upwards of $15 million back into the Great Southern farming community with beef, pork and lamb each year," Mr Ryan said.
"We service more than 350 hospitality outlets in the metropolitan area and 50-60 throughout regional WA, these include venues such as Australia's biggest licenced venue The Camfield, The Varsity Group and many other premium burger places on top of many award-winning bakeries throughout WA, all serviced from either our Jandakot site or direct from our Bunbury site."
In their factory outlet retail stores, RQM on average, each week welcomes 1500 walk-in customers.
"Our retail clientele ranges from our walk-in customers who can be looking for anything from bulk barbecue sausages for their local club or charity sausage sizzle, to a two kilogram SRB dry-aged tomahawk steak," Mr Ryan said.
"Our most popular product would be our famous burgers and burger packs, the key to our burgers is what we start and finish with is Stirling Ranges Beef."
Although Mr Ryan's favourite cut of beef is a rump steak cooked medium rare on the barbecue, he said that between the two stores the customers' preferences change.
"The majority of our customers always look for great quality meat at the right price and the fact that SRB is traceable back to the farm gate, is a great thing for our customers to know," he said.
"We are very customer focused, we try to find new things that we think will work in our retail stores, always promote our WA brands to WA chefs and consumers, and we are very proud of the brands we've got and how good Stirling Ranges Beef is."
For a business that literally takes care of all business, from start to finish in the form of processing meat, and selling in the retail outlets, RQM is very competitive when it comes to prices for such good quality products.
"I think Australian consumers in general are incredibly lucky to have such good quality meat available to them, but the provenance that RQM offers is the difference," Mr Ryan said.
"RQM is very conscious of being a sustainable business from farm to fork and we need to make sure we are supporting local WA farmers when and where we can.
"If we don't, who's going to grow our food?"
