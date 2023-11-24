Western Australian lotfeeders' confidence in the long-term future of the industry remained relatively unshaken this year, despite some challenging market conditions.
Take the September quarter at face value and you may think otherwise, but there is more to the numbers than meets the eye.
Meat & Livestock Australia market information analyst Erin Lukey said WA capacity hit 90,188 head, which was down two per cent on last quarter and 1pc on the same time last year.
Ms Lukey said the biggest change was seen in numbers on feed, with a 42pc drop on last quarter to reach 30,405 head, but did say a lull at this time of the year was typical for WA.
"While the State experienced a 25pc year-on-year reduction in number on feed, turnoff actually increased by 7pc this quarter compared to year-ago levels," Ms Lukey said.
"In fact, WA and SA were the only two States that experienced an increase in turnoff.
"Turnoff in bigger feedlotting States like New South Wales and Queensland dropped by 3pc and 17pc respectively.
"What this shows is that there is processing capacity available in WA, which is a positive."
Ms Lukey said the State currently had the smallest utilisation rate in the country, with only 34pc of feedlot pens being full.
Despite this, she said there was still confidence in the industry given capacity hadn't fallen.
Looking ahead, she said there would be an increase in the number of grassfed cattle coming onto the market this quarter.
"The long-term trend is grainfed stays relatively stable compared to grassfed.
"When that supply increases there is a lot of cattle going into backgrounding."
WA Lot Feeders Association (WALFA) president Todd Fotheringhame said up until now, it had been a "pretty good year" for the lot feeding sector.
However, it would be interesting to see what the next 12 months had in store.
"I think if you asked me a month ago, I would have said it was a pretty good year, prices might come back a little bit, but otherwise happy days," Mr Fotheringhame said.
"Whereas I think the pricing has now probably eased more than what a lot of people would have expected.
"Hopefully we can get somewhere in between last year, where we were at the start of the year and where we are at the moment, otherwise it is too hard on everyone's business.
"And the same goes with grain, if we can get somewhere in between I think everyone would be pretty happy."
Mr Fotheringhame said grain prices had probably "kicked a bit", with the wars and turmoil going on across the world, and China coming back into the market for feed barley.
Locally, he said hay was probably slightly higher than last year, and there wasn't as much supply domestically due to some areas having a below average season production wise.
Mr Fotheringhame said there was the usual domestic demand into local supermarkets, and there were some green shoots appearing for boxed beef exports which was due to production in the United States slowing down, as lot feeders there were coming out of a drought and into a rebuild.
"They have been flat out killing and then as they have started slowing down, that protein worldwide has dried up," he said.
"That means the countries they normally supply to have to source protein elsewhere, like Australia.
"If our cattle prices come back that will obviously help with demand, it is just a matter of if they come back too much."
Reflecting on last year's challenges, Mr Fotheringhame said China had re-entered markets, including barley and hay, and was quietly coming back into the ag sector.
He said that was a positive with green shoots appearing and lot feeders still investing in the industry.
"There is that continual investment, which means feed yards are becoming more efficient and better equipped for the future," Mr Fotheringhame said.
"This shows there is still that confidence in the industry, as lot feeders are relatively keen to re-invest in their facilities and continue improving, particularly in the animal welfare space with shade and shelter."
