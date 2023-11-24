With all the highs and lows, 2023 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for Tam Michalek and Chloe Grant.
The 20-somethings became modern day pioneers in the live cattle export trade this year, as the youngest women in Australia to hold a live export licence.
The women, trading as T&T Rural Contracting, sent their first shipment of 3723-head of Droughtmaster cross cattle from Fremantle Port to Israel in February.
They have since overseen six back-to-back shipments and delivered just over 30,000-head of Australian cattle to family-owned importer Bassem Dabbah Livestock Export.
They use a local livestock buyer, Perth-based Graham Brown, who has purchased cattle for the importer over the past 15 years.
Ms Michalek, 28 and Ms Grant, 29, said Mr Brown had been a huge asset to the team and had an incredible wealth of knowledge to lean on.
All of the cattle he sources for the pair are from WA and assembled at three local feedlots for a minimum of eight clear days.
Often they are held for longer, which helps them become more acclimatised to feeding out of troughs and bunks - similar to conditions on a vessel.
Having given their heart and soul to the live export trade, Ms Michalek and Ms Grant never imagined one day overseeing their own livestock export consignment.
The journey to get to this point has been no easy feat.
In Ms Michalek's words it has been "sink or swim, with no option to sink".
"I would have walked over hot coals before we sank," she told Farm Weekly in March this year.
"We took a real risk in getting this licence.
"You have to have a bit of guts and grunt in ya, even if it makes you nervous, you just gotta do it.
"We were packing it, but I look now and see we hold that licence - it is so incredible for us."
Reflecting on the past 12 months, the powerhouse duo said it had been a tough and incredibly rewarding slog.
Ms Grant described a massive learning curve made easier with the support of the wider live export industry.
"Everyone runs their own businesses slightly differently," she said.
"We have industry representatives supporting us and wanting to see us thrive.
"Not too long ago we were told, 'Well now you guys are at the table with the big boys' - the only difference is we are girls.
"We are grateful for the support of industry and all of the parties that go along with it."
Ms Grant found satisfaction in hearing feedback from accredited onboard veterinarians, who made contact after consignments had been completed.
"They've told us the quality of our cattle is some of the best they have exported," she said.
"I think that is a credit to the feedlots that we use, obviously the producers are doing good things for their cattle initially and that stems into the feedlot and their operation."
Ms Michalek said there had been some hurdles to overcome this year, however by pushing through, the pair were able to appreciate and celebrate the smaller wins and achievements.
Having loaded several boats, she still found great satisfaction in receiving the final certificates.
"We have completed seven boats and have had seven changes in processes," Ms Michalek said.
"It has been tough - we've just had to roll with the punches as best we can.
"We have made it a habit to go to Gage Roads brewery, have a celebratory drink, watch the ropes being thrown and the vessel, with a consignment full of cattle, set sail into the distance.
"It is a pretty big achievement and something we definitely enjoy seeing happen."
Ms Michalek and Ms Grant agreed attending the LiveExchange conference for the first time as exporters, was also something they were proud of this year.
"We weren't representing other companies, we were representing ourselves," Ms Michalek said.
"It wasn't a very big conference, but for us that was a big achievement."
Ms Grant said the pair also loved seeing other young people in the industry.
She said being able to give them an opportunity to see live export and experience it firsthand, was also rewarding.
"While there are some lows and things that pull us down, we love what we do and get a thrill out of giving young people the opportunity to get out on the water,'' she said.
"We definitely have a large number of younger people reach out and say, 'we want to see or do that'.
"Having those conversations and seeing those photos and videos on social media, they all jump at the opportunity."
Ms Grant said stockmen and women are encouraged to take photographs of the cattle at discharge and throughout the voyage.
While a daily report is received, she said it was nice to see the cattle on a vessel firsthand.
"A report can tell you anything, but to physically see the cattle we know they are fat, happy and content,'' she said.
"On an individual shipment level, that is certainly very rewarding, as is knowing we are supplying another country with good Australian beef and animals that are in tip top condition."
When asked what next year had in store for the pair, Ms Grant said Ms Michalek had set a goal of exporting 30,000-head of cattle.
However, this had to be reconsidered, as it already had been achieved.
"Tam had a goal to export 30,000-head next year and, as we were getting ready for the seventh consignment, I had to remind her we had already done it," Ms Grant laughed.
"I told her she needs to set a new goal because that one wasn't big enough."
While they haven't figured out the new goal for 2024, one thing is for certain - Ms Grant and Ms Michalek will continue to enjoy supplying the world with food.
And while that is a mind-blowing concept for both women to say out loud, it is one of the reasons they love what they do.
"I may only be a small stepping stone, but I get a real kick out of being that stepping stone," Ms Michalek said.
Ms Grant added: "Who else gets to sign, seal and deliver Australian protein to the world?"
"Not many people get to put their name and signature on that sort of stuff."
