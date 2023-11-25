Despite a block in trade to Indonesia for about six weeks, Australian live cattle exports were up by 14 per cent year-on-year until the end of September.
In the biggest export markets, increases were seen in Indonesia, which imported 246,645 head (6pc), Vietnam 89,595 head (106pc) and Israel 45,326 head (248pc).
Meanwhile, there was a 42pc decline in China with 59,084 head.
WA Livestock Exporters' Association (WALEA) chairman John Cunnington said this year was one of the "most disruptive" for live cattle exports to Indonesia since 2011.
He said the high disruption started in July, with registered establishments (RE) being suspended by Indonesia due to positive tests for lumpy skin disease (LSD) after animals had arrived into the country - these REs made up the majority of locations where cattle were exported.
"Since the incursion of foot and mouth disease (FMD) and LSD, importers have been proactively working in this space, with the introduction of new biosecurity procedures and vaccinating of livestock on arrival,'' Mr Cunnington said.
"Separately, importers have been dealing with (heightened) competition, as local farmers have been selling livestock in increased numbers from fear of disease incursion in their herd.
"Livestock are under high scrutiny with anything showing signs of general blemishes not being accepted for export.
"This could be up to 30-40pc onfarm before arrival at RE."
Mr Cunnington said there was soft demand locally in Indonesia and increased competition with the selling of local herds, imported boxed beef and Indian buffalo meat.
He said general beef consumption in Indonesia seemed soft, with cost of living affecting demand.
"For the year ending in September there was an 11pc increase in numbers going to Indonesia and we would hope to see that lift further next year," he said.
In Vietnam, Mr Cunnington said there was higher demand than previous years - primarily driven by price.
He said supply chains, which had been predominantly dormant from Australian cattle, had been re-established.
Similarly to Indonesia, he said local demand for beef was still low, mainly because of cost of living pressures.
"Being a predominant bull market, (Vietnam) offers additional competition in the WA market to processors and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA),'' he said.
"The highest difficulty will be weight, with this market being mainly slaughter weight livestock.
"For the year ending September 2023, Vietnam numbers were up 89pc and will expand further next year while Australian prices remain competitive in the market."
Mr Cunnington hoped an increase in sheep numbers to the Middle East would drive higher cattle numbers, with Israel exports increasing by a whopping 216pc year-on-year.
Separately, he said while China's year-on-year numbers were down 20pc, there had been more of a shift from dairy cattle to Angus breeder cattle.
The numbers exported had been higher than initially predicted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.