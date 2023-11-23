Farm Weekly
Friday, November 24, 2023
Home/News

Rochesters, Manypeaks, produce top-quality grassfed beef

By Kyah Peeti
Updated November 24 2023 - 12:42pm, first published November 23 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Husband and wife duo Michelle and Kent Rochester at their 1200-hectare property at Manypeaks with some of the cattle that are being grass finished. Photo by Hypnosis for Dirty Clean Food.
Husband and wife duo Michelle and Kent Rochester at their 1200-hectare property at Manypeaks with some of the cattle that are being grass finished. Photo by Hypnosis for Dirty Clean Food.

The Rochester family is reaping the rewards from its decision to transition away from a breeding herd to a grass feeding operation to maximise profitability through efficient, intensive rotational grazing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.