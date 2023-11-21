Farm Weekly
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/News

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis responds to Peter Rundle comments

By Perri Polson
November 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis has hit back at claims made by The Nationals WA MP Peter Rundle.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis has hit back at claims made by The Nationals WA MP Peter Rundle.

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis vigorously refuted recent claims made by deputy leader of The Nationals WA Peter Rundle when she was at the Australian Association of Agricultural Consultants (AAAC) Outlook Conference at Frasers Kings Park, Perth, last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.