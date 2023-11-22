Farm Weekly
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Australian Association of Agricultural Consultants hosts Outlook Conference in Perth

By Perri Polson
November 23 2023 - 10:00am
ANZ senior agronomist, Adelaide Timbrell and V&V Walsh general manager, Brent Dancer, weighed in on Australias strong trade relationships and areas for opportunity.
Australia's place on the global stage was a recurring topic of conversation at the Australian Association of Agricultural Consultants (AAAC) Outlook Conference at Frasers Kings Park, Perth, last Friday, as economists and traders offered some insight into the future of Australia's agricommodities.

