It was another quality yarding of weaners at the combined agents weaner sale at Boyanup last week, where steers topped at $1015 and heifers $719.
In the sale, Nutrien Livestock and Elders South West teams penned another quality yarding of 1400 new season calves weaned for a minimum of 10 days in the third stand-alone fully weaned sale for the season at Boyanup.
The well-presented yarding of calves averaged 321 kilogram across both sexes to be almost identical to the previous week's sale, while prices also held with the yarding averaging $723 a head compared to $724 the previous week.
Steers sold in the main between 230-270 cents a kilogram to average 248c/kg and $817 a head with quality and weight key factors, while heifers sold predominantly between 150-200c/kg to average 163c/kg and $487 a head.
Lotfeeders again dominated the clerking sheets, while a live export order added competition to both the steer and heifer offerings.
The Nutrien Livestock team kicked off the sale with an offering of 656 steers and 295 heifers.
The steer portion started with a good run of Angus steers - mainly in the 300-350kg range - and it was in these pens where the company's top steer price of $986 was achieved.
Taking top price honours at $986 was a pen of 12 steers averaging 376kg from Hall & Co, Manjimup, knocked down at 262c/kg to Graham Brown, who was active throughout buying for a Central Wheatbelt feeder.
Along with this pen, Mr Brown purchased four other pens of Angus steers for the feeder client including 12 weighing 361kg from Kau & Son, Yarloop, at 262c/kg to cost $945 and 11 averaging 369kg from Whild Avos Pty Ltd, Manjimup, at 256kg and $945.
Competing against Mr Brown on the heavier Angus pens was Rodney Galati, who was carrying an order for Livestock Shipping Services (LSS).
Mr Galati purchased 16 pens (189 Angus steers) that weighed between 272-366kg to a top of $952.
He paid $952 after a bid of 260c/kg for a pen 12 averaging 366kg from Hall & Co, which was one of four pens Mr Galati purchased from this vendor.
Also heading to LSS were the first three lines of Angus steers (51 head) weighing 340-352kg offered by D & JM Walters, Acton Park, at 258-260c/kg and $883-$908, while two pens of 12 Angus steers weighing 351kg and 316kg from SR Latch, Karridale, joined them after selling at $904 and $814 after being knocked down at 258c/kg.
Mr Galati also bid the 264c/kg, the top cents per kilogram price for steers in the Nutrien Livestock offering, on behalf of LSS for a line of 10 Angus steers weighing 327kg from Kau & Son.
Bridgetown-based R Johnstone picked up three pens of Angus steers paying to a top of $961 for 13 steers weighing 367kg from A & E Milentis, Manjimup, after bidding to 262c/kg.
When the catalogue moved away from the black steers, Mr Galati continued to purchase for LSS, picking up five pens of Euro bred steers.
Included in his purchases were 12 Blonde d'Aquitaine cross averaging 315kg from KR & SA Gibellini, Manjimup, for $793 at 252c/kg and 11 Charolais cross weighing 369kg from MR & S Hutchinson, Burekup, for $899 at 244c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock, Busselton/Margaret River agent Jock Embry, carried an order for a South West feedlot and chased mainly Euro bred steers for it.
All up, he purchased seven pens (66 steers) for the feedlot including three pens of Simmental cross weighing 362-372kg from Nannup Fresh Fruit Farm, Nannup, that were all knocked down at 240c/kg to cost $893, $880 and $869.
Also heading to the feedlot were 11 Limousin weighing 388kg from RJ & MLK Dellasale, Mullalyup, when they sold at 238c/kg and $924.
Greg Jones and Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock also purchased multiple pens of steers.
Mr Jones buying for an Esperance based enterprise paid a top of $755 for 10 Simmental cross steers weighing 326kg from KD & RD Harris, Northcliffe, for one of five pens purchased while Mr Pollock purchased five pens for a Pinjarra operation and went to $785 for 10 Murray Greys averaging 311kg from Henco Rural, Donnybrook.
The top heifer price in the Nutrien Livestock offering was $718 achieved twice by pens of Simmental cross heifers offered by Nannup Fresh Fruit Pty Ltd, which offered four pens of heifers in total and they were all purchased by Mr Embry for his South West feedlot client.
Mr Embry purchased the first top price pen after bidding the day's equal top cents per kilogram heifer price of 200c/kg for 12 averaging 359kg while he collected the second after going to 198c/kg for 11 weighing 363kg.
The only other heifers to make more than $700 in the run was seven Angus averaging 356kg from Whild Avos Pty Ltd when they sold at the day's equal 200c/kg top heifer price to cost Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddinghan, who was buying for a South West producer, $711.
Delaney Livestock Services' Daniel Delaney purchased four pens of heifers including nine Charolais heifers averaging 337kg from MR & S Hutchinson at the the day's equal 200c/kg top heifer price and $673.
In the heifers Mr Galati picked up 40 heifers (271-331kg) for between 148-166c/kg including a eight Angus averaging 331kg from Miandetta Grazing, Pinjarra, at 160c/kg and $529, while Mr Jones was also active in the heifers securing 67 heifers (eight lines) weighing from 192-380kg for his Esperance client for between 70-156c/kg.
The Elders team offered a yarding of close to 500 head comprising 387 steers and 120 heifers.
The steer run for Elders kicked off with a good run of Angus weighing from 325-423kg and it was in these pens the sale's $1015 top steer price was recorded when a pen of seven Angus averaging 423kg from ML & BR Parsons, Donnybrook, was knocked down to Mr Embry for his feedlot client at 240c/kg.
Mr Embry also picked up 12 Angus weighing 394kg from Dilkes Farm, Catterick, at 238c/kg and $938.
First up in the offering were five pens from JS Fox, Pemberton, and they sold between $904 and a top of $998 paid by Mr Brownz, who bid 254c/kg on behalf of his central Wheatbelt client for 10 weighing 393kg.
Mr Brown also picked up 10 more Fox steers weighing 360kg at 260c/kg and $935 for the feedlot, as well as 12 averaging 414kg from Dilkes Farm at 240c/kg and $994.
These were just three pens in a total of eight pens (76 head) Mr Brown purchased for the feedlot.
Another buyer from the Fox offering was Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts, who purchased two pens for a Gelorup-based enterprise, which bought a total of four pens of steers from the Elders steer offering.
Mr Roberts went to the day's top cents per kilogram steer price of 278c/kg for 11 weighing 325kg to cost $903 and 266c/kg for 10 averaging 342kg to cost $908.
After purchasing 189 steers from the Nutrien Livestock offering Mr Galati was equally as active buying steers from the Elders catalogue for LSS.
From the Elders offering he purchased 14 pens (129 steers) weighing from 283-375kg for between 228-262c/kg.
Included in these purchases were 10 Angus weighing 372kg from JS Fox at 262c/kg and $975, as well as 12 Angus weighing 375kg from F Pessotto & Sons, Manjimup, at 260c/kg and $975 and 10 Angus cross from AR & JJ Thorn, Bruce Rock, averaging 371kg at 250c/kg and $928.
Mr Galati didn't only buy Angus sired steers, his purchases for LSS also included 12 Charolais cross weighing 374kg from Glenwood Estate, Busselton, at 238c/kg ($891) and eight Limousin cross averaging 352kg from Cavoto Bros, Thomson Brook, at 240c/kg ($845).
Elders collected the sale's top price double when it moved into its heifer offering and sold the sale's overall top-priced pen of heifers at $719.
Making $719 was eight Angus averaging 409kg from Dilkes Farm when sold to Elders, Manjimup representative Cameron Harris at 176c/kg who was buying for a Kirup producer.
Mr Harris also secured seven Angus weighing 359kg from ML & BR Parsons, Donnybrook, for the same buyer at 196c/kg and $704.
Also paying better money for heifers was Mr Jones, who was buying this time for a Denmark producer.
Mr Jones bought two pens of Angus for this client paying a top of $587 for 19 weighing 319kg from JM & JJ Sheehan, Donnybrook, at 184c/kg.
Mr Galati also dominated the buying in the Elders heifer pens picking up a number of pens for LSS including four Angus from DR Townsend, Collie, weighing 331kg at 170c/kg and $563 and eight Angus averaging 276kg from ML & BR Parsons at 172c/kg and $474.
Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup, representative and auctioneer Austin Gerhardy said vendors presented another quality yarding of weaned calves on the day.
"Steers again dominated the yarding and met good competition primarily from lotfeeders and a live exporter," Mr Gerhardy said.
"Steer values eased 10-15c/kg mainly due to the absence of weights and types suitable for grass fatteners.
"Heifers were sought after by the full gallery of buyers and values eased 5c/kg across most weight classes."
