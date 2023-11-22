Farm Weekly
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Steers sell up to $1015 at Boyanup sale

November 22 2023 - 6:00pm
Vendors Paddy (left) and Bruno Italiano, PG & BP Italiano, Harvey, caught up with their agent Errol Gardiner Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey, to look over their calves. In the sale the Italiano family sold 41 Angus steers to a top of $920 and five Speckle Park sired heifers to a top of $589.
It was another quality yarding of weaners at the combined agents weaner sale at Boyanup last week, where steers topped at $1015 and heifers $719.

