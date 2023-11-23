Farm Weekly
Friday, November 24, 2023
Home/News

Summer/autumn shorn ewes sell up to $80

By Jodie Rintoul
November 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ewan (left) and Bevan Eatts, RF & E Eatts & Son, Manjimup, were looking for replacement ewes and went home with the top-priced line of 1.5yo ewes. They paid $66 for 258 Keetlen Valley blood, January shorn ewes from Hy-Yakka Farms, Newdegate.
Ewan (left) and Bevan Eatts, RF & E Eatts & Son, Manjimup, were looking for replacement ewes and went home with the top-priced line of 1.5yo ewes. They paid $66 for 258 Keetlen Valley blood, January shorn ewes from Hy-Yakka Farms, Newdegate.

A quality line-up of Merino breeding ewes met with good buying support at last week's Nutrien Livestock Katanning Special Sheep Sale, selling to a high of $80.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.