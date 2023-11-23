A quality line-up of Merino breeding ewes met with good buying support at last week's Nutrien Livestock Katanning Special Sheep Sale, selling to a high of $80.
Like other ewe sales this season, prices were well down on the past couple of years.
But the good crowd in attendance recognised the unique opportunity presented to them.
Realising the chance to secure young breeding ewes at values nearly in line with the change-over price for mutton, buyers weren't afraid to secure the lines that best fitted their requirements, resulting in a 100 per cent clearance of the offering and prices meeting pre-sale expectations.
All up in the sale, the Nutrien Livestock team offered 8593 ewes from not only the local Katanning, Dumbleyung and Gnowangerup/Broomehill areas, but also from as far away as Grass Patch.
And by the end of the sale, all the ewes had found new homes - selling for an overall average of $53, down close to 60pc on last year's average of $135.
Maiden, 1.5-year-old ewes made up 60pc of the yarding and these sold between $25-$66 to average $48, while the older drafts ranging in age from 2.5 through 4.5 years old sold between $35-$80 and averaged $61.
The sale kicked off with a run of 2.5 and 3.5yo ewes which were genuine dispersal lines and it was in this section that the sale's $80 top price was achieved.
After dispersing their 1.5yo and 2.5yo ewes in the Nutrien Livestock Corrigin/Wickepin sheep sale in October, the Hodgson family, Jefan, Kulin, continued its flock dispersal, offering 3.5yo ewes as the first three lines, topping the market at $80.
Making the $80 top price was the second line offered, which comprised 342 ewes, when sold to Nutrien Livestock, Bruce Rock representative Sam Bowen, Livestock & Land, who was buying for a Meckering client.
The other two lines were made up of 340 head and 350 head.
The first line of 340 head sold at $78 to Nutrien Livestock, Wickepin/Kulin and Corrigin agent Ty Miller, who was buying on behalf of Warrasyde Farms, Kondinin.
The final line made $76 when it was knocked down to Nutrien Livestock stud and commercial sheep manager Tom Bowen, who was buying on behalf of a Green Range producer.
All three lines of Jefan ewes were February shorn and based on Eastville bloodlines.
The Brown family, AR Brown & Co, Tambellup, also featured in the dispersal ewe lines offering four lines of August shorn, East Strathglen blood ewes ranging from 1.5yo through to 4.5yo.
Topping the offering at $76 was the family's draft of 2.5yo ewes when the 192 head sold to Nutrien Livestock, Gnowangerup representative Darren Robertson, who purchased them for a Gnowangerup buyer.
Along with seeing their 2.5yo ewes make $76 the Browns saw their 359 1.5yo ewes sell at $57 to Bailey Family Trust, Mt Barker, while their 253 3.5yo ewes sold to DM Stanich & Co, Pingrup, which purchased through Mr Bowen and their 130 4.5yo ewes will head east after selling at $35 to Fletchers International.
The Pearce family, J & GT Pearce & Son, Dumbleyung, also featured, offering two lines from its Kingussie blood flock.
They sold 359 October shorn 2.5yo ewes for $68 to Mt Barker prime lamb producers RW & JM Thomas and 289 October shorn 3.5yo ewes for $49 to Nutrien Livestock, Dumbleyung agent Scott Jefferis, who purchased the line for a Dumbleyung client.
Narrogin-based DJ, RM & JJ McEllister offered two dispersal lines which were based on Boorabbin blood.
Their line of 184 August shorn 1.5yo ewes made $50 selling to DM Stanich & Co, while their 271 October shorn, 2.5 and 3.5yo ewes sold to DM & JM Hallett, Kojonup, at $46.
Outside the dispersal lines there were two other lines of proven breeders sold.
Craigston Farming, Kukerin, sold 224 April shorn, Wallinar blood, 2.5yo ewes at $66 to Mr Jefferis, while Australian Food & Farming, Pingrup, sold 508 Kolindale blood, September shorn 3.5yo ewes for $40 to Fletchers International.
All up there was 5335 1.5yo ewes offered and they topped at $66 for the first line offered.
Hitting the $66 top-price was a line of 258 January shorn, Keetlen Valley blood ewes from Hy-Yakka Farms, Newdegate, selling to the Eatts family, RF & E Eatts & Son, Manjimup.
The next best price for 1.5yo ewes was $60, paid by RW & JM Thomas for 341 July shorn, Woolkabin blood ewes from the Patterson family, Bibikin Farms, Woolkabin stud, Woodanilling.
Two lines of August shorn, East Mundalla blood 1.5yo ewes from Pingrup both made $55.
Gnowangerup-based DO Gaze & Co secured a line of 142 ewes from DM & DJ Steele, Pingrup, at $55 while KLF & RE Steele, Pingrup, sold its 330 ewes for $55 to Cluett & Sons, Mt Barker.
After purchasing two lines of older ewes for a Dumbleyung producer, Mr Jefferis purchased two lines of 1.5yo ewes for the same account.
He went to $55 for 209 July shorn, East Mundalla blood ewes from Dongolocking Farming Pty Ltd, Dumbleyung and $47 for 223 Penrose blood, August shorn ewes from Allannaluke Farms, Grass Patch.
Mr Bowen wasn't only active on the dispersal lines, he also secured two lines of 1.5yo ewes at $51 for DM Stanich & Co.
For the Stanichs Mr Bowen purchased 329 August shorn, East Mundalla blood maidens from P & L Keley, Katanning and 142 October shorn, East Mundalla blood ewes from TR & DK Edwards, South Kukerin.
There were three other lines of 1.5yo October shorn ewes to make more than $50 and all three were sold by Strath-Haddon, Broomehill and will be headed east after being purchased by Fletchers International.
The first line of 325 head was knocked down at $52, while the second line of 256 head made $51 and the final line of 385 head sold at $50.
Nutrien Livestock Katanning agent and sale auctioneer Mark Warren said the sale achieved presale expectation given the current position of the sheep market.
"Again vendors offered a very good line-up of ewes, especially the dispersal lines and they were well appreciated by buyers," Mr Warren said.
"At this present time with the way the markets are it represents a great opportunity for producers to buy in young breeding ewes and trade in older ewes at similar values.
"There has never been a better opportunity for producers to upgrade their flocks than there is now and some producers took the opportunity to do this today.
"Overall we are happy with the final sale result, especially to be able to sell them all in the current climate.
"The majority of the offering made between $40-$70 which is in line with other ewe sales this year."
