The future of agriculture in WA was put on the table for discussion at the Australian Association of Agricultural Consultants Outlook conference at Frasers King Park, Perth, last Friday.
Experts in global and national market movements shared an overview of the current landscape and raised a number of issues and opportunities that were likely to appear in the future.
Many speakers discussed how supply chains and markets were overcoming long term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was a sense of optimism as agribusiness professionals appeared ready to tackle these environmental, social and governance challenges head on - so long as they received adequate support from State and Federal governments.
About 200 people attended the event, and had the opportunity to network and ask questions following every speaker.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis opened the event and shared her recent government focus on major projects.
The morning session included four speakers, ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell, GrainCorp senior grain trader Scott Haughton, V&V Walsh general manager Brent Dancer and Wool Agency director Scott Shenton, followed by two panel sessions in the afternoon.
