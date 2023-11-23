The Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud ram sale through Elders last week enlisted a different selling concept with a three-day Helmsman simultaneous auction of the 36 rams on offer, hosted on the AuctionsPlus selling platform.
The rolling auction started at 12 noon WA time last Friday, including a sundowner and ram viewing function that afternoon and continued over the weekend, concluding on Monday afternoon.
The occasion marked a changing of the guard, the last sale under the banner of founding owners Neil Garnett and Alison Bannan, Margaret River, and Brian and Susi Prater at the breed's WA home, White Dog Lane, Elleker via Albany, with the stud having recently been sold to Charlie and Lizzie Sullivan, Merton Downs stud, Merton, Victoria, in partnership with Mark Berry, Cowra, NSW.
