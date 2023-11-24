The Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud ram viewing day and sundowner at White Dog Lane, Elleker via Albany last week, marked the changing of the guard following the recent sale of the stud through Elders by co-owners and stud founder Neil Garnett and Alison Bannan, Margaret River and Brian and Susi Prater, Elleker, to Charlie and Lizzie Sullivan, Merton Downs stud, Merton, Victoria, in partnership with Mark Berry, Cowra, New South Wales. Celebrating the occasion were Brian Prater (left), Mark Berry, Charlie Sullivan, Susi Prater, Neil Garnett, Alison Bannan and Elders State general manager WA, Matt Ericsson with stud ewe Penny, which was on display on the day.