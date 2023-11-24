It was the end of an era for well-known sheep industry identity Neil Garnett when the Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud ram sale came to a close on AuctionsPlus on Monday.
The sale represented the final ram sale for Mr Garnett and co-owners Alison Bannan and Brian and Susi Prater, following the announcement they had sold the Elleker-based stud in October to Charlie and Lizzie Sullivan, Merton Downs SheepMaster stud, Merton, Victoria, and Mark Berry, Cowra, New South Wales.
The sale was conducted by Elders as an online only simultaneous Helmsman auction on AuctionsPlus from Friday afternoon through to Monday afternoon.
Prices hit a high of $51,000.
All up, 36 rams comprising 18 special stud sires and 18 stud sires were offered and by the sale's conclusion 17 had sold to 10 different buyers at an average price of $10,971, which was up $812 on last year's result.
In comparison, last year there were 93 rams offered and sold to a top of $110,000 and an average of $10,159.
The sale's clearance was further improved with post-sale negotiations seeing another eight rams sold.
During the sale, 15 active online bidders placed 76 bids over 23 lots and the catalogue received 3675 views.
Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer said the stud presented a great line-up of rams, many of which had been used in the stud.
"The sale was more subdued than last year as a result of the challenging position of the sheep market," Mr Spicer said.
"Most of the buyers were from Western Australia this year, which was pleasing to see.
"We didn't have the Eastern States buyers from last year operating.
"The vendors were happy with the prices achieved but slightly disappointed with the clearance - but understood the factors that caused it."
Mr Garnett said they were very proud of the animals displayed at White Dog Lane last Friday, which were offered in the sale
"It was the most uniform, high quality group of stud sires yet offered by the parent stud," Mr Garnett said.
"We are grateful for the very positive comments received from visitors.
"The Garnett SheepMaster Parent stud sale process created some uncertainty, as it was not finalised until well into the spring this year.
"The spring mating program had to be delayed so the ewes could travel east.
"Many of the sale stud sires were then used in the mating program, which meant we needed to delay the stud ram sale for two weeks.
"We thank all our clients, buyers and friends for their support and we look forward to settling the stud flock into its new home at Merton Downs SheepMaster Parent stud, in the next two months.
"We believe the SheepMaster breed has unique qualities that offer the prime lamb industry cost savings and higher production for lamb producers in the future."
Topping the sale at $51,000, which is the highest price for a ram sold in a WA sale this year, was a special stud sire, Masterbuild, which was catalogued in lot one.
It was purchased by an Elders Geraldton account.
Carrying both Monarch and Apollo bloodlines in its pedigree, the sire represented a new bloodline for the breed.
In the catalogue, the upstanding ram was described as the most advanced special stud sire to be offered by the parent stud with traits that will take the SheepMaster breed and the Australian shedding sheep industry to a new level.
The ram, which has a perfect, silky skin quality has already been used extensively in the parent stud.
The early February 2022-drop ram has a current bodyweight of 137 kilograms and has a 44 millimetre eye muscle depth and 12.6mm fat following scans done on November 9, after coming out of the breeding ewes on November 3.
A New South Wales buyer from Nimmitabel paid the second highest price of $25,000 for a ram lamb that was catalogued in lot 11.
The ram was described in the catalogue to have huge potential as a leading SheepMaster special stud sire due to its perfect structure and silky skin.
The November 2022-drop ram weighed 89kg and had scans of 36.8mm for EMD and 6.4mm for fat.
The ram was one of three purchased by the New South Wales buyer, which also secured rams at $7500 and $5000.
The third top price was $15,000 for a 121.5kg ram from the stud's Statesman family, catalogued in lot three and it was outlaid by return buyer Trevor Flugge, Busselton, who purchased two rams last year and is in the process of setting up a stud.
The July 2022-drop ram had been used in the parent stud and was described in the catalogue to have remarkable balance and body structure and a perfect, silky skin.
It had scans of 42mm EMD and 8mm fat.
Along with the New South Wales buyer, there were another three buyers to purchase multiple lots in the sale.
Gnowellen producers Tony and Joanna Slattery, Twin Peaks, who have purchased from the stud since its beginning, secured four rams to a top of $8500 and average of $7250.
David Prosser, Bindoon, purchased four rams to a top of $7000 and averaged $6125 for his selections.
The final buyer to secure multiple lots during the auction was a Green Range producer who secured two at $8000 and $7000.
Post sale this buyer also purchased three of the passed in lots.
There were two other buyers to purchase during the auction and they were from Kojonup and Karridale, paying $9500 and $5000 respectively for their single purchases.
