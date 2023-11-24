Farm Weekly
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Home/News

Garnett SheepMaster Parent sale tops $51,000

November 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This February 2022 drop, special stud sire from a Monarch-Apollo syndicate and Masterbuild ewe line weighing 137kg, with EMD of 44mm and 12.6mm fat, sold for the $51,000 top price in the Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud ram sale on AuctionsPlus on Monday. Photos Wendy Gould.
This February 2022 drop, special stud sire from a Monarch-Apollo syndicate and Masterbuild ewe line weighing 137kg, with EMD of 44mm and 12.6mm fat, sold for the $51,000 top price in the Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud ram sale on AuctionsPlus on Monday. Photos Wendy Gould.

It was the end of an era for well-known sheep industry identity Neil Garnett when the Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud ram sale came to a close on AuctionsPlus on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.