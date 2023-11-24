The Elders Past Employees Association's (EPEA) recent annual lunch at Albany saw 32 members, partners and guests enjoying some end-of-year festivity at the Emu Point Sporting Club.
EPEA committee member and newsletter editor Richard Gapper said with a further 28 apologies, it highlighted the large number of past employees living in the region, which boded well for future events.
"It was great to welcome Gino Garbellini along as a guest and he has registered his interest to join the association after enjoying catching up with people he hadn't seen in several years," Mr Gapper said.
"A highlight was having Elders State general manager Western Australia, Matt Ericsson and Elders Albany branch manager Travis King in attendance.
"Matt gave an excellent overview about how Elders is performing and mentioned new branch buildings which are being built around the State."
Mr Gapper gave special thanks to EPEA member Simon Massina, who again organised the Albany lunch and a discounted accommodation offer at nearby Hacienda Villas.
"Our functions are always great places for a catch-up and we have had several members who have attended all our country-based reunions this year," Mr Gapper said.
The next EPEA function is its annual Christmas lunch at RAAFA, Bull Creek, on Monday December 4.
More information: Contact Rod Scrutton to RSVP by Monday, November 27, phone 9457 8500 or email roddot2010@hotmail.com
