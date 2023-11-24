Farm Weekly
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Home/News
Free

Former Elders staff gather in Albany

November 24 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders Albany branch manager Travis King (left), with EPEA member and former Albany branch manager Tom Marron and Elders State general manager WA Matt Ericsson.
Elders Albany branch manager Travis King (left), with EPEA member and former Albany branch manager Tom Marron and Elders State general manager WA Matt Ericsson.

The Elders Past Employees Association's (EPEA) recent annual lunch at Albany saw 32 members, partners and guests enjoying some end-of-year festivity at the Emu Point Sporting Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.