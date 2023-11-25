Farm Weekly
Weaner steers make $1075 at Mt Barker

By Kyah Peeti
November 25 2023 - 3:00pm
With some of the steers from the top price pen of 17 Angus steers weighing an average of 387kg from Gatti Grazing, Redmond, which were purchased by Elders Albany, representative Jai Newman (right) on behalf of a Wheatbelt lotfeeder for $1075 and 278c/kg was Elders Albany livestock manager and sale auctioneer Wayne Mitchell.
A quality line-up of weaner steers and heifers filled the yards at the seventh annual Elders Great Southern All Breeds Feeder and Weaner Show Sale at Mt Barker on Monday.

