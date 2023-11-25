A quality line-up of weaner steers and heifers filled the yards at the seventh annual Elders Great Southern All Breeds Feeder and Weaner Show Sale at Mt Barker on Monday.
The first pen of the day set the tone of the sale in terms of interest, with a significant following of lotfeeders, backgrounders and graziers present at the sale, as well as an Eastern States' order, keen to secure quality feeder and weaner cattle from the local region that were presented in top condition.
The sale consisted of the Elders team yarding and selling just shy of 1100 weaner steers and heifers which all sold for an overall average of $801, back $1015 on last year's fixture, in line with other weaner sales this year.
Steers made up the majority of the yarding, accounting for 85 per cent overall, with the 931 steers selling to an $848 average.
The steer line-up achieved values ranging from $601 and $1075, and between 230-278 cents per kilogram.
There were 167 heifers sold from $394 to $606, and 144-178c/kg, which were equally in hot demand by buyers.
This year, the Elders Feeder Ready Program was implemented into the sale for the first time, with a select number of 156 steers and heifers being marked with pink tags, to indicate they had been involved in the program.
The program is specially designed to prepare cattle for background or feedlot entry, while complying with industry standard animal welfare protocols.
The criteria for the program is for cattle to have been yard weaned for a minimum of 10 days prior to the sale, had a Clostridial vaccination - primer and booster (no greater than eight weeks between doses), a Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD) vaccination, and recommended to have a Pestigard and a vitamin/mineral vaccination too.
Achieving the $1075 and 278c/kg value which was the sale's high was a pen of 17 Angus steers weighing an average of 387kg from Gatti Grazing, Redmond, when they were knocked down to Elders Albany agent Jai Newman on behalf of a Wheatbelt lotfeeder.
Mr Newman also secured a second pen of 12 Gatti Grazing Angus steers for the same lotfeeder, weighing 354kg at $985, as well as 16 heavier Angus cross steers from Kangarabbi Farms, Narrikup, weighing 384kg at 268c/kg and $1028.
Mr Newman added another pen of 10 Angus steers to the Wheatbelt account, offered by P & F Billeskov, Narrikup, for $1033 at 270c/kg, weighing 383kg.
An additional pen of nine Angus pink tag steers weighing 371kg from BJ & SW Driscoll, Kalgan, was picked up by Mr Newman for the Wheatbelt feedlot for $1002 at 270c/kg.
The Billeskov family sold a second pen of 11 Angus steers weighing 338kg at $844 and 250c/kg, which were bought by a Wheatbelt feedlot, as well as 15 Angus cross steers weighing 379kg from KM Sanders & TL Kilner, Kojonup, for $1015 at 268c/kg.
Springfield Farms, Newdegate, purchased a pen of 16 pink tag Angus steers from Hillcrest Farms, Walpole, that weighed an average of 340kg at 270c/kg and $915.
The Wheatbelt account purchased a second pen from Hillcrest Farms, again of 16 pink tag Angus steers weighing 342kg, this time for $910 at 266c/kg.
Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) also picked up a pen of Hillcrest Farms Angus steers weighing 308kg for $793 at 258c/kg.
LSS also went on to purchase Angus cross steers, securing 15 weighing 368kg from Kangarabbi Farms at 258c/kg and $950 and 13 for $942 at 256c/kg, weighing 368kg.
AG & JC Murray, Albany, was a fan of Napier's Austin Park steers purchasing two pens of pink tag steers, including 10 weighing 345kg at 252c/kg and $868, and 18 for $830 and 256c/kg, weighing 324kg.
An Eastern States' account managed to leave the sale with an impressive number of weaner steers, including four pens of Charolais cross from R & R Gerovich, Albany, with the best priced of these pens returning $881 at 242c/kg for 12 weighing 364kg.
When it came to the heifer run, the best return was $606 for 10 Murray Greys from MJE Grazing knocked down at 174c/kg to a South Coast account, which also secured a pen of 15 Simmental cross heifers weighing 334kg from DW & SM Meade for $554 at 166c/kg.
The highest cents per kilo price for the heifer section was paid by LSS for a pen of 14 weighing 304kg at 178c/kg and $541.
LSS bought multiple lines from Kangarabbi Farms, with one bought at $594 for 12 Angus heifers weighing 341kg at 174c/kg, followed by a pen of 10 Angus weighing 353kg at 168c/kg and $592.
Mr Newman also bought on behalf of an account which secured two lines of heifers in the sale, with the highest priced being $543 at 176c/kg for 14 Angus heifers weighing 309kg from Ninan Farms Pty Ltd.
Elders Albany livestock manager and sale auctioneer Wayne Mitchell said the quality of the yarding was very good throughout the entirety of the sale.
"It was the first time we had feeder ready cattle from the Elders Feeder Ready Program offered in the sale and they proved to be really well received, and on the day sold at rates above the non-treated cattle," Mr Mitchell said.
He said the sale was very solid, and was equal or above recent sales for weaners at Mt Barker.
"Most of the vendors were repeat vendors, and the buyers appreciated the quality of the cattle that was on offer by those vendors," Mr Mitchell said.
"The majority of the buyers were also repeat buyers for those cattle types, proving the buyers are satisfied with their purchases, as they are returning each year to buy them.
"The heifer sales in particular were possibly 20c/kg stronger than recent sales because of better quality lines presented."
Mr Mitchell said the only difference to usual sales that was obvious throughout this year, was that the unweaned cattle received a discount compared to the weaned cattle.
"This was particularly in the steer yarding," he said.
