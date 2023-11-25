Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Farm to table approach a winner

By Kyah Peeti
November 25 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
he Melaleuka Farm team at North Dandalup, farm manager Chris Paganini (left), with Katey-Jane and John Dawkins.
he Melaleuka Farm team at North Dandalup, farm manager Chris Paganini (left), with Katey-Jane and John Dawkins.

At the heart of the Dawkins family's many businesses is Melaleuka Farm, which supplies all of its family-owned and operated venues with top-tier, ethically-raised, farm-to-table healthy and marketed as melt beef, that is grown at North Dandalup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.