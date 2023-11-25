At the heart of the Dawkins family's many businesses is Melaleuka Farm, which supplies all of its family-owned and operated venues with top-tier, ethically-raised, farm-to-table healthy and marketed as melt beef, that is grown at North Dandalup.
The property was established by Alec and Muriel Dawkins in 1948 and named after the paperbark trees that grew on the original family farm at Piara Waters.
It has been built up over the years, supported by more than 100 years of generational farming knowledge.
Roger and Jennifer Dawkins transitioned further south to North Dandalup and added high-tech research and development through the early 2000s.
Now John and his wife Katey-Jane Dawkins, with their daughter Matilda and son Caleb, farm manager Chris Paganini and the Melaleuka team take pride in providing - direct to customers - top-quality beef bred and finished across 2000 hectares at North Dandalup and Waroona,.
The original farm at Piara Waters is now home to the family's first venue, C.Y. O'Connor Village Pub, which has since expanded to become an all-in-one suburban foodie oasis with the addition of The Steak House - by Melaleuka Farm, Tilly's Garden cocktail bar, inspired by and named after their daughter, and the Paperbark Burger Co.
Other venues owned and operated by the family are The Hybla Tavern, Albany, The Byford Tavern, The Wellard Tavern and the Amberton Beach Bar & Kitchen, Eglinton.
The family's passion is supplying traceable, high quality, healthy beef that will melt in your mouth from its farm to your table, that can be showcased in each venue, offering its own style of space and exceptional experiences.
On the farm side of things, the Dawkins family and Mr Paganini work together to run 2300 predominantly Red Wagyu (Akaushi) content cattle, with a portion of Black Wagyu, comprising more than 900 breeders, steers, heifers, calves and 55 stud bulls, to serve commercial and stud breeding herds.
The Red Wagyu breed was introduced to Melaleuka Farm through artificial insemination and embryo transfer 13 years ago.
The Dawkins have been using Simmental cattle for 50 years which are a large part of the commercial breeding herd, and are joined to Red Wagyu bulls to produce premium short-fed beef, along with full blood Red and Black Wagyu herds to breed stud animals from.
Combining a family tradition of the eldest Dawkins son studying medicine with the family's farming history has made a world of difference in the form of genetics and science-based decisions that are made onfarm.
It has significantly improved beef eating quality and marbling, as well as providing Western Australian meat lovers with a mouth-watering experience.
"My father was in medical research, but also from a farming family and he began to merge his knowledge of both and understands that there can be unique similarities between the two," Mr Dawkins said.
"Marbling and eating quality in Wagyu cattle was a big interest, but most important to him was the fact that Wagyu cattle produce healthier beef."
Producing beef that has a lower melting point of fat has been very enjoyable and rewarding for the Dawkins family.
"A lower melting point is an indication of higher levels of oleic acid in the fat of beef, which is healthier for you than traditional fat found in beef," Mr Dawkins said.
On top of the improvement in eating quality, he said the shift into the Akaushi breed meant a better muscled cattle that grew quickly and could still maintain healthy fat.
"We are trying to produce cattle with a marble score of three to four as quickly as possible and this breed is perfect for that," Mr Dawkins said.
"We are able to get mid range marbling fast, without suffering daily gains reductions.
"Our low melting temperature of fat is regularly in the mid 30-degree Celcius range as opposed to the more common 40-degree Celcius and our chefs believe it gives a great flavour benefits."
Both the commercial and stud breeder mobs are naturally joined twice a year on an eight-week cycle in October and April to Red Wagyu bulls to produce an all-year-round supply of beef, which is calved down in January and July.
"We have 16 bulls working at below a two per cent rate, and although they are on an eight-week total joining period, they will be rotated at four weeks, so each mob gets two different bulls in case of an individual failure," Mr Dawkins said.
"Luckily, we can test to confirm parentage.
"About 95pc of our joining is natural, but we do a bit of AI and embryo transfer here and there."
Post calving, the calves are tagged in the paddock as they are born, before being brought into the yards at four-months-old for first treatments and vaccinations.
"The calves are vaccinated with an Ultravac 7in1, Pestigard, Vibrovax, Cobalife VB12, Multimin and receive a drench as well as us taking a tissue sample to be sent to the lab for genetic testing," Chris Paganini - farm manager - said.
The genetic test results, as well as a visual assessment of the calves at marking will determine if they will be breeding heifers or keeper bulls.
"We will put rings on the bull calves we want to fatten for the venues at first marking, and then wait until after weaning, at around four to eight-months-old, to do another visual appraisal and genetic data assessment before determining which of the remaining bulls we want to keep," Mr Paganini said.
"In terms of bulls, we certainly want to be producing plenty of full bloods for both stud and commercial crossing but homozygous poll bulls of both Black and Red Wagyu are a focus too," Mr Dawkins said.
Registered, fullblood, purebred and commercial bulls are all kept in separate mobs post-weaning.
"The stud animals are all tested and registered but we will actually take tissue samples from our commercial progeny to track their genetics too," Mr Dawkins said.
"We haven't sold many stud bulls yet as they aren't a very well-known breed and a lot of producers are still in the research phase, so we are primarily dealing with people now that are interested in learning about the breed and want to help us gather more data."
Mr Dawkins wants to show that first cross Akaushi progeny were able to gain weight just as well as more common beef breeds.
"What that would mean is that, although it's new, we can say with confidence that there won't be any detrimental effects to growth rates, and in addition they will most likely have better marbling, eating quality and healthier fat," he said.
The steers and remaining heifers that aren't retained for breeding purposes are background fed on grass at the Waroona property until they reach at least 18-months-old and weigh about 400kg.
When they reach the desirable weight, the heifers and steers that are produced for meat production will be sent back to the North Dandalup property to be finished on grain and pasture.
"We mainly grain finish our cattle in small paddocks, although we have done a small amount of grass finishing in the past that we would like to ramp-up again when the time is right," Mr Dawkins said.
The cattle that are grain finished for 140 to 150 days are fed an adlib ration of Milne Feeds EasyBeef pellets.
"This will always vary as some cattle finish quicker than others," Mr Paganini said.
The cattle to be served as grassfed beef are finished on irrigated strips at Melaleuka Farm, loosely on a three-week rotation.
"There are 20 strips and the herd will spend a day on a strip, as well as sometimes being fed a pasture approved supplement from Milne Feeds," Mr Dawkins said.
"Even though the strips are irrigated, we will need the extra kick in some months."
The pasture is made up of a mix of clover, ryegrass and kikuyu.
"The kikuyu gives us nice summer pick, it is a deep-rooted type grass and we have a high water table here so it does give us some nice grass through the summer months - even when not irrigated," Mr Dawkins said.
Each week, nine cattle are sent for slaughter when they reach 550kg to 600kg liveweight - at Gingin Meatworks - and then sent for boning at Market City Meats, Canning Vale, before being butchered at the Dawkins family butchery Melaleuka Farm Merchants, which is attached to the Byford Tavern.
"It is great to be able to do the majority of the meat preparation ourselves," Mr Dawkins said.
"These nine bodies will be used in all of our venues and lots of our smallgoods also get sold online and can be picked up at our venues."
The Byford-based butchery adds a unique level to the family business plan, meaning it not only grows the beef and serves it at its own restaurants, but also butchers it in the family-owned venue.
"In the future we aim to close the circle and do the whole process, so we'd really like to be able to slaughter and bone as well, which are the only two things we lack doing now," Mr Dawkins said.
He said in conjunction with the other businesses, the Paperbark Burger Bar was created in 2021 to not only sell incredibly delicious burgers but with the intention to be used as an outlet for the venues by reducing waste and increasing sustainability.
"Prior to opening the burger bar, our restaurants and pubs were using about two thirds of the carcases," he said.
"Whereas now, we can use the rest of the carcase for our burgers so nothing is going to waste.
"We only have one burger bar attached to the C.Y O'Connor Village Pub at the moment, but the plan is to build one alongside each of the pubs."
