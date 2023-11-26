Farm Weekly
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Pingelly farm makes $13,355/arable ha

MW
By Mel Williams
November 26 2023 - 12:00pm
After the auction were buyers Simon (left) and Charissa Parsons, sellers Alan and Sue Parsons, Simon Cheetham, Elders Real Estate senior rural real estate executive, buyers Colin and Alanna Parsons and Jeff Douglas, Elders Narrogin listing agent and auctioneer.
Four parties provided spirited bidding for 382 hectares of bare farming land at Pingelly last week that was put to auction and got knocked down for $4.1 million, or about $13,355 per arable hectare.

Mel Williams

