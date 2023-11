The Supreme exhibit of the recent Albany Agricultural Society stud cattle section was Tullibardine Thingamabob exhibited by the Tullibardine Angus stud, Albany. Pictured with the bull is judge Gary Dimasi (left), Donnybrook, Tullibardine stud principal Alistair Murray and handler Eliza Bradfield. The sire was also previously sashed as the junior champion interbreed bull as well as the junior champion British breed bull.