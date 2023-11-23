Farm Weekly
Friday, November 24, 2023
Home/News

David Littleproud slams Murray Watt's destruction of sheep industry

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal National Party leader David Littleproud.
Federal National Party leader David Littleproud.

The Federal government is destroying the sheep industry and farmers are broken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.