Quality replacement breeders on offer

November 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Some of the Hereford-Friesian heifers to be offered by original sale vendors Michael and Loretta Roberts and family, KS & EN Roberts & Son, Elgin, in the sales largest draft of 149 PTIC first cross heifers at this years Elders Springing Heifer Sale on Friday, December 8. The familys consignment will consist of 109 Angus-Friesian, 22 Hereford-Friesian, seven Speckle Park-Friesian, six Murray Grey-Friesian and five Shorthorn-Friesian heifers with the majority syncro AI joined to a Limousin bull Unison Nadie N93 to calve for 20 days from January 20.
In the market for quality mated first cross replacement breeders?

