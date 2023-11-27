Some of the Hereford-Friesian heifers to be offered by original sale vendors Michael and Loretta Roberts and family, KS & EN Roberts & Son, Elgin, in the sales largest draft of 149 PTIC first cross heifers at this years Elders Springing Heifer Sale on Friday, December 8. The familys consignment will consist of 109 Angus-Friesian, 22 Hereford-Friesian, seven Speckle Park-Friesian, six Murray Grey-Friesian and five Shorthorn-Friesian heifers with the majority syncro AI joined to a Limousin bull Unison Nadie N93 to calve for 20 days from January 20.