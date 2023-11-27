It's a wrap - reflecting on 2023 ram sales

There is no denying this year's ram selling season was a tough one compared to the past couple of seasons, when record books were re-written.
This year, there were definitely no records set as prices and clearances fell at most sales on the back of extremely low levels of confidence in the sheep industry.
In the past 12 months, producers have seen lamb and mutton prices fall significantly and this has eroded producer confidence to levels not seen since the collapse of the Wool Reserve Price Scheme in 1991.
Currently sheep and lamb prices are back between 50 to 60 per cent on last year.
But, added to this, producers have found it hard to get kill space for their lambs and mutton with abattoirs.
Compounding the lack of confidence in the industry is the Federal Labor Government's decision to phase-out the live export of sheep by sea and its lack of clarity about how and when this will happen and what it will mean for producers.
Dry seasonal conditions in some parts of Western Australia have resulted in a lack of feed and water for stock for producers in these regions and this has further added to their anxiety.
With all this happening in the sheep industry - and wool prices also back on last year, compared to the past couple of years - when buyers walked into ram sales this year their mood was different and it showed in their buying.
Unlike the past two years when the atmosphere at sales was upbeat and there was plenty of animated and spirited bidding, this year, the atmosphere was subdued and it appeared buyers just went through the motions of buying and didn't get caught up in any hype. Instead they just stuck to their budgets and requirements.
As a result, demand was back, resulting in prices and the number of rams sold being down.
The season average across all breeds this year finished at $1490, ranking it surprisingly as the fourth best on record, while the number of rams sold was the smallest number since 2000.
Compared to last year's record-breaking overall season average of $1853, this year's figure was back $363 and the number of rams sold was back 2333 head.
All up this year, there were only 15 sales out of the 146 sales across all breeds held that registered an increase in average prices, which highlights how tough the season was for stud breeders.
However, while stud breeders did see a 20pc drop in the season average, it is nowhere near the 50-60pc fall seen in sheep prices during the past 12 months, which was no doubt the biggest reason this ram selling season was tough.
In 2021, producers regularly saw prices surpass $200 for lambs and mutton - and last year heavy lambs were making close to $150 and mutton around the $90-$100 mark
The decline in sheep prices began in earnest last autumn (2022) when processors began to be affected by staffing shortages, which reduced processing capacity and - as a result - many producers in the second half of last year and the beginning of this year found it hard to get booking space.
The drop-off in prices last year started as a small slide, which many viewed as a correction in the market, however the further drop in prices this year could be described as an avalanche, which no one saw coming.
An indication of just how much lamb prices have fallen in the past two years can be seen when you examine Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) lamb indicators.
In January 2022, the trade lamb indicator (18-22kg) carcase weight (CWT) was at 851 cents a kilogram CWT, the light lamb (12-18kg CWT) indicator was at 809c/kg CWT and the Merino lamb indicator was at 838c/kg CWT.
At the end of January this year, the trade lamb indicator sat at 655.67c/kg CWT, the light lamb at 646.21c/kg CWT and the Merino lamb at 576.37c/kg CWT which meant they had fallen between 162 and 262c/kg in 2022.
The prices declined even more during this year and when the ram selling season started at the end of August, the MLA indicators had the trade lamb indicator at 321.83c/kg CWT, light lamb at 273.01c/kg CWT and Merino lamb at 245.64c/kg CWT.
This meant these indicators were back between 241 and 373c/kg compared to the beginning of the year.
But throughout the selling season, the trade lamb, light lamb and Merino lamb indicators bottomed out even further to their lowest levels for the year.
The trade and light lamb indicators dropped to their lowest points at the beginning of September, bottoming out at 321.83c/kg CWT and 211.53c/kg CWT respectively, while the Merino lamb indicator hit its lowest point of 161.36c/kg CWT on October 17.
Since then, prices have started to rebound slowly and when the ram selling season finished this month, the indicators sat at 472.32c/kg CWT trade lamb, 322.61c/kg CWT for light lamb and 226.3c/kg CWT for Merino lamb.
This meant they were down between 150 and 350c/kg CWT on the end of January this year and back by between 379 and 612c/kg on January 2022 levels.
At the current levels, producers are seeing the best heavy new season lambs make in the main between $100-$120 compared to $130-$150 last year and $200 in 2021.
Like lamb prices, producers have also seen the price for mutton fall away since January 2022 and there definitely haven't been any record returns this year, like the $291 achieved for heavy ewes in WA saleyards in August 2021.
This spring producers have been lucky to see their mutton make any more than $60.
In 2022, the MLA mutton indicator (18-24kg CWT) peaked on January 28 at 595c/kg CWT and since then it has trended downwards.
At the end of January this year, the mutton indicator was at 247.89c/kg CWT and then for the next six months it sat between 176.95c/kg and its peak for the year of 305.81c/kg CWT on July 11.
Then, since its peak in July, the mutton price has seen a dramatic drop again as producers began to offload ewes in large numbers due to dry seasonal conditions and a lack of confidence in the sheep industry.
When the ram selling season got underway in August, the indicator was at 126.92c/kg CWT compared to 390c/kg CWT 12 months earlier and when the season finished this month it was even lower at 82.10c/kg CWT. Last year at the same time it sat at 285.54c/kg CWT which represents a drop of about 70pc.
Its lowest point was on October 31, when it sat at 60.21c/kg CWT, which meant it was down 76pc on January this year and 90pc on January 2022.
As with trade sheep prices, prices at this year's spring Merino ewe sales also fell significantly to values not seen in a long time.
Compared to last year, ewe sale prices were back between 60 to 70pc this year.
Last year, spring sales averaged between $150 and $200.
This year the averages sat between $50 and $60.
The top price for ewes in sales this year was $113 at the Westcoast Wool & Livestock Corrigin/Kondinin Sheep Sale, while last year prices topped at $270.
But it wasn't only Merino ewe prices that took a dive.
The price for maternal shedding ewes was also back significantly on last year's record highs.
This year in the Nutrien Livestock Maternal ewe sale on AuctionsPlus in November shedding ewes and ewe lambs averaged $155 - back from the $412 average achieved last year.
While sheep prices have been back between 60 to 70pc over the past 12 months, the wool market has provided producers with a glimmer of hope - despite being back on levels of 12 months ago.
After falling to its lowest levels since 2012, when ram sales kicked off in 2020, growers have seen the market lift during the past three years from this low level - albeit in an up and down way to give growers a bit of hope.
Last week when ram sales finished up, the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) for the 2023/24 season was averaging 1144c/kg clean and sitting at 1151c/kg clean, while the Western Market Indicator (WMI) was averaging 1284c/kg clean for the season and sitting at 1294c/kg.
In comparison, the EMI averaged 1301c/kg for the 2022/23 season and 1385c/kg for the 2021/22 season, while the WMI averaged 1439c/kg and 1429c/kg for the past two seasons.
The peak of the wool market for producers in the past 12 months was February 9, when the WMI sat at 1570c/kg clean.
At this peak, the value for a 185kg bale of 21-micron wool with 67pc yield according to the AWEX national marketing report was $1843, while at the same time a 19-micron bale was worth $2114 and a 17-micron bale was worth $2870.
When ram sales kicked off in earnest in the last week of August (week beginning Monday, August 28) the market was back on the January peak.
The EMI was at 1131c/kg clean and the WMI was at 1270c/kg clean.
In comparison, in the same week last year the EMI was 1330c/kg clean and the WMI 1441c/kg, while in 2021 the EMI was 1332c/kg and the WMI was 1356c/kg.
During the ram selling season, the WMI ranged between 1251c/kg to 1299c/kg - while last year the range was between 1363c/kg and 1469c/kg.
When wool sales finished last week, the WMI was at 1294c/kg clean - back 100c/kg on last year.
At last week's level, a 185kg bale of 18-micron, 68pc yield wool with good length (80-90mm) and strength (32N/kt) was worth $1961, while a 19-micron bale was worth $1885 and 21-micron bale $1713, compared to $2144, $1891 and $1638 respectively.
So, while the wool market hasn't made significant gains in the past 12 months, it hasn't dropped majorly like sheep markets and nowhere near the lows seen in 2020 when the EMI sat at 856c/kg and the WMI at 895c/kg at the start of the ram selling season.
The somewhat stable position of the wool market gave producers some confidence when it came to Merino sales this year - given everything else happening in the industry.
There is no doubt the current sheepmeat and wool markets, the dry season in parts of the State and the uncertainty of the live export industry had a bearing on ram requirements.
Also influencing buying decisions in terms of the type of rams being purchased was no doubt the continuing issues surrounding the shearing industry.
For many, it has been a struggle to get shearers for the past three years and, as a result of the shearer shortage, costs have risen against a wool market which isn't rising significantly.
With this looking like being a continuing problem and no other real commercial options on the table currently for wool harvesting, some producers again looked towards the shedding breeds this season as an alternative.
So, with a number of factors playing on producers' minds, producers were again not short on things to consider.
The longer the sales went, the more their confidence dropped and towards the end of the season in the true sheep areas there were sales where clients weren't buying rams this year as they had decided to reduce their joining - or, in the extreme, not join at all.
This had a big impact on final sale results.
This year's ram selling season saw 14,735 Merino, British, Australasian, South African and shedding breed rams offered at sales and 12,470 sold for a clearance rate of 85pc, a gross of $18,584,300, a $1490 average and to a top of $51,000.
In comparison, last year, 15,915 rams were offered and 14,803 sold under the hammer for a gross of $27,435,225, at an average of $1853 and an 93pc clearance.
This meant across the board, 1180 less rams were offered and 2333 less were sold, while the gross was back $8,850,925 and clearance was down 8pc.
The overall season average of $1490 was down $363 on last year.
Compared to 2000 when Farm Weekly started recording sale results for all breeds, the average was up $793 on that year's average of $697, while compared to 10 years ago (2014) it was up $387 on that average of $1103.
In terms of gross revenue, this year ranks as the eighth largest since 2000 and it was the smallest since 2016.
The best season in terms of average price and gross was last year.
When it comes to the number of rams sold, the peak was in 2004, when 19,960 rams were offered and 17,272 were sold.
The $51,000 season top price was paid for a SheepMaster ram from the Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud, during the stud's online sale that finished on Monday.
The second top price for the season was $41,000 and it was recorded at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning in August when the Jackson family's Westerdale stud, McAlinden, sold a full wool Poll Merino ram for this value to the King family's Warralea stud, Gairdner.
As well as topping the top price list, the shedding breeds also came out on top in the average stakes - again achieving an average of $2370 - with SheepMasters the best performing with an average of $3325 for 150 rams sold from 190 offered.
Also in these breeds, the UltraWhites averaged $3089, while the Kojaks and Australian White were the next best with averages of $1884 and $1394 respectively.
The Merino and British and Australasian breed sales like the shedding breeds saw their averages back from the record levels of last year.
Merino sales finished with an average of $1631 and the British and Australasian breeds sales averaged $1070 and it was the Prolifics and Ile de France with averages of $1536 and $1440, which were the top performers.
Given there were only 15 sales of the 146 held that recorded a rise in average it is not surprising that there was no breed to register an improvement in average compared to last year.
The Prime SAMM breed recorded the smallest fall with its average falling $116 on last year, while the next smallest falls were $295 for the Merinos and $307 for UltraWhites as well as the British and Australasian breeds.
The decrease in the number of rams offered and sold this year was in the main due to the significant decrease in the number of Merino rams offered and sold throughout the season.
This year Merino breeders offered 1422 less rams and sold 876 less.
The next biggest reduction in numbers was seen in the British and Australasian breeds where 224 less rams were offered and 654 less were sold.
While these breeds had a significant reduction in numbers of rams offered and sold, the shedding breeds saw their total offering increase by 81 head.
But there were 67 less shedding rams sold compared to 2022.
In terms of market share, the Merinos held 55pc of the market this year for rams sold, which was back 1pc on last year, while the British and Australasian breeds market share for rams sold stayed the same as last year at 30pc.
When the British and Australasian breeds market share is broken down for rams sold, White Suffolks sit at 19pc making it the next biggest breed sold behind Merinos while Poll Dorsets maket share sat at 7pc this year.
The Dohne and Prime SAMM breeds recorded a market share of 4pc and 2pc respectively on the number of rams sold.
The market share for the shedding breeds on rams sold finished at 8pc, which was up 1pc on last year.
The UltraWhite breed had the biggest share of these breeds sitting at 3pc overall of rams sold.
When you look at the market share for the breeds on the gross figures, Merinos recorded a figure of 61pc, which was up 3pc on 2022; British and Australasian breeds commanded 22pc, the same as 2022 (White Suffolks 13pc and Poll Dorsets 5pc), Dohnes 4pc, Prime SAMMs 2pc; with the shedding breeds at 12pc (UltraWhite 6pc).
The Merino, White Suffolk and UltraWhite breeds all surpassed the $1 million gross figure.
Merinos again clearly topped the gross figures for the season with its sales grossing more than $11.26m, while the next two biggest tallies were achieved by White Suffolks at more than $2.49m and UltraWhite at more than $1.15m.
