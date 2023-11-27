Nestled in the suburbs at Piara Waters is a new, family-owned steak house.
The Steak House - by Melaleuka Farm, offers a premium dining experience that will leave you with a hunger for more of some of the best beef WA has to offer.
It's not often that any beef producer can say it has grown the beef it serves in its own restaurant, but for the Dawkins family, this is a reality.
The Steak House offers a true farm-to-table experience that showcases the family's ethically-raised Red Waygu (Akaushi) beef grown at their property, Melaleuka Farm, at North Dandalup.
The venue creates a feeling of comfort and closeness to the family's farm which is a place where husband and wife duo, John and Katey-Jane Dawkins, along with their family, can share their story with fellow beef lovers.
Melaleuka Farm's breeding program allows them to produce quality beef all-year-round, with a lower temperature of fat marbling that makes it more flavoursome and healthier for the consumer.
For the Dawkins, as beef farmers, the idea of supplying their own beef to any steak house or restaurant was great, but to say you supply to your own venues is almost unheard of.
In the same precinct as The Steak House is an all-in-one suburban foodie oasis.
Upon arrival you have the option of a premium dining experience at The Steak House, a cocktail with an Asian fusion share menu at Tilly's Garden (inspired by and named after their daughter Matilda), a meal at the C.Y. O'Connor Village Pub, a kid's heaven at Charlie's Paddock with a massive playground for children, or smash patty burgers at Paperbark Burger Co.
"There is something for everyone," Mr Dawkins said.
You can also find the family's Melt Beef brand on the menus in their other venues across WA from as far north as Eglinton at The Amberton Beach Bar & Kitchen and as far south as Albany at the Hybla Tavern, with Perth metropolitan venues, The Byford Tavern and The Wellard Tavern, in between.
"As cattle farmers, the idea of doing any form of paddock-to-plate supply has always been an attractive idea," Mr Dawkins said.
"When we opened our first pub on the original Melaleuka property in Piara Waters in 2009, we thought about a steak house.
"But being on the very outskirts of town, it seemed a risky idea and we decided against it."
Fast forward to 2023, after a significant amount of planning and with the support of the staff, the Dawkins built up the confidence to open a steak house that aims to replace the need to travel to Perth's CBD.
An important element was the opening of the Paperbark Burger Bar in 2021, which has attracted a lot of keen burger fanatics and given the family the ability to reduce waste and increase sustainability.
"All of the meat we aren't able to use in the other C.Y. O'Connor Village Precinct venues is sent over to the burger bar as mince for patties, which means we are using the whole carcase and not wasting any of our beef," Mr Dawkins said.
Between the four Piara Waters-based venues that are only a stone's throw from each other, is one team of talented chefs and waitstaff who share a passion for producing a premium seasonal menu that encapsulates the Melaleuka Farm quality.
Tillbrook Melaleuka Group executive chef Nadia Malone enjoys her role and the uniqueness it has in comparison to other food outlets and restaurants, as well as working with such a talented group of people.
"Being such a unique situation, it was a challenge to maintain a premium dining experience as well as a traditional pub experience all out of the same kitchen," Ms Malone said.
She said The Steak House had an exceptional modern Australian menu that changed daily and offered local and seasonal fresh produce.
At The Steak House and throughout the precinct, Ms Malone aims to show her passion on the plates.
"I love playing with flavours from the earth, especially when cooking Melaleuka Farm beef," she said.
"I am very interested in the genetics and healthy aspects that our Red Waygu brings to the table.
"The quality of the beef we produce is something that not many chefs have the luxury of cooking with.
"The beautiful marbling in the beef gives us the ability to be creative and transform the lesser cuts into something delicious."
Ms Malone said at The Steak House the beef was cooked the only way good meat deserves to be.
"We use wood fire to cook our beef - a combination of charcoal, jarrah and whitegum fuels our grill and infuses the meat with delicious smokiness," she said.
The sustainability aspect of the business is also something that Ms Malone is passionate and proud of.
"After preparing the primal and sweet cuts of the carcase for the bigger venues we are then able to use the trim to make burger patty mince and use them through Paperbark Burger Bar," she said.
"The burger bar is proving to be very successful which is great to see.
"We also use some innovative methods to utilise waste products such as our beef crackle - a dish made from beef tendons - that our customers really love."
Since the Steak House's grand opening, the Dawkins family have had an abundance of positive feedback from their in-house diners and customers.
"It has definitely exceeded our expectations, it was a really big call for us to make and we are so thankful that people are giving us a go and enjoying themselves" Mr Dawkins said.
Ms Dawkins said the business has received impressive feedback online.
"We have seen both new and existing customers visit The Steak House and they have been very complimentary about the staff and, even more importantly, the beef," she said.
In future, the Dawkins want to start growing their own fresh vegetables to complement their meat.
