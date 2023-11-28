New industrial hemp varieties are showing they have potential for commercial production in the South West.
Interest continues to grow in the use of industrial hemp seed, which is high in protein and omegas 3 and 6, for use as whole seed or as a ground powder to fortify bread, cereals, milk and dairy products.
The second year of an Industrial Hemp Variety Trial, led by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) with co-investment from AgriFutures Australia, finished at the Manjimup Research Station.
The trial included 11 varieties sourced from Australia, Canada, France and Poland.
The top performers were new additions, including Bialobrzeskie, which yielded 1103 kilograms per hectare, followed by a similar variety X-59 with 1102kg/ha and Ruby yielding 1026kg/ha.
Previous trial participant Henola produced 1110kg/ha.
Bialobrzeskie also had the highest oil and protein content, followed by Ruby, Rajan, Fedora-17 and X-59.
DPIRD research scientist Shahajahan Miyan said two times of sowing dates were evaluated and compared for yield, oil and protein content.
"Bialobrzeskie, Fedora-17, Fibror-79, Henola, Orion-33, Rajan, Ruby and X-59 were sown on 1 November 2022," Mr Miyan said.
Bialobrzeskie, CFX-2, CRS-1, Fedora-17, Fibror-79, Henola, Katani, Orion-33, Rajan, Ruby and X-59 were sown on November 24.
"The trial data shows there were no yield, oil and protein content differences between the times of sowing," he said.
"Initial findings suggest these varieties could be grown in the South West, from early to late November without any yield penalties."
A second year of another hemp trial at DPIRD's Frank Wise Institute for Tropical Agriculture at Kununurra has been harvested and is being processed and analysed.
The WA locations are two of nine AgriFutures trial sites around Australia being examined for a range of plant growth, yield and grain quality attributes under different sowing times and environmental conditions.
AgriFutures Australia Emerging Industries senior manager Olivia Reynolds said producers, processors, agronomists and investors would assess the third and final year of the trial crop at the Manjimup Research Station field day next February.
"We extend an invitation to potential growers considering including industrial hemp in crop rotations to attend and gain insights into crop requirements, yields and varietal selection," Dr Reynolds said.
"Industrial hemp presents a significant prospect for Australian agriculture to cultivate an eco-friendly, versatile crop with applications ranging from food to construction materials."
It has been legal to sell industrial hemp seed, which has a has very low tetrahydrocannabinol content, for human consumption since 2017.
More information: Go to
agrifutures.com.au/rural-industries/industrial-hemp/
