The rain fell at all the wrong times during the growing season at the Hilder family farm, Fransell Park, at Frankland River.
Despite the seasonal challenges, Simon Hilder, his father Russ, daughter Emma and employee Dave Brayshaw were satisfied with the incoming results.
The year was a testament to strong, reliable and high-yielding genetics that were able to perform under a rollercoaster of seasonal variability.
Russ Hilder said the family moved to the area in the 1950s, and it's been fascinating watching the annual yields continue to grow thanks to innovation within crop genetics.
Cropping on about 2000 hectares of arable land, Mr Hilder put in an estimated 750ha of canola, 900ha of wheat and 40ha of faba beans and hay to fill in the gaps.
In June the farm received 150 millimetres of rain, somewhat unusual for Frankland River at that time of year.
Mr Hilder said neighbours to the west recorded up to 200mm of rainfall during the month.
"That was a bit rude," Mr Hilder said.
"If June is wet then it really sets us off, because July/August are our wettest months, which can be very challenging.
"It's not uncommon to have 100mm plus (of rainfall) in August."
In July, 80mm hit the gauges, with 70mm in August, taking the growing season total to 440mm.
Mr Hilder said the ground stayed wet during this time - which was common - and he has laid perforated pipes to mitigate waterlogging.
"That's sort of becoming a big thing in this area, laying perforated pipes," he said.
Seeding started on April 10 with good subsoil moisture thanks to 50mm at the end of March/early April, supported by using soil wetter SE14 for good measure.
"We got off to a very good start and then May was extremely dry," Mr Hilder said.
This year he experimented by splitting up the application of nitrogen which has worked well.
"It was the same rate of fertiliser per hectare, but just little and often is far more effective than two big doses," he said.
The canola received five fertiliser passes, "which is why we ended up with lots of deep wheel ruts".
"But that's what you do when it gets wet," Mr Hilder said.
The Hilders finished harvesting canola last week, with wheat the next focus.
A mix of GM, TT and Clearfield varieties were sown.
"They've all got their place," Mr Hilder said.
"We rotate our chemical groups and blackleg groups, and never give weeds a chance."
The wheat variety used is Scepter, which has been a favourite of the Hilders', grown every year since it was released.
"It's definitely got the yield advantage over Mace, that's why we stuck with it," he said.
"We're looking to move to some long-season varieties."
Faba beans have been a recent choice - grown only in the past few seasons - for their suitability in a high rainfall zone, overtaking lupins and peas.
"Markets are slowly developing, that could be quite an asset to our environment," Mr Hilder said.
"The beans are a good fit, they don't mind getting wet feet,"
The beans will be the last to be harvested.
Mr Hilder hopes it will all wrap up before Christmas, closing out a difficult year.
"It's been a challenging year really... it's gone from a good start, to dry, to really wet and then dry at the other end," he said.
Utilising some non-arable land on the farm, the Hilders run sheep which they are in the process of thinning out.
"Grain production is what we enjoy, sheep just fill in the gaps."
Overall, Mr Hilder said he was telling his agronomist "given the season we've had and what's been dealt to us, it's amazing how far varieties and agronomy has come".
"It's quite remarkable - 10 years ago we never would have dreamed of harvesting good canola crops and good-yielding crops."
"We've almost doubled our average (in 10 years), " Mr Brayshaw said.
Mr Hilder said it didn't matter where you were across Western Australia, "it's amazing where the genetics are going".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.