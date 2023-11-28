Farm Weekly
Pest management checklist provides clear advice to grains industry

November 28 2023 - 6:00pm
The Integrated Pest Management Checklist will demystify the processes and provide the grains industry with clear, standardised advice. Photo by Brad Collis/GRDC.
The National Pest Information Network has released a new Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Checklist to demystify the processes involved in IPM and provide the Australian grains industry with clear, standardised advice.

