The National Pest Information Network has released a new Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Checklist to demystify the processes involved in IPM and provide the Australian grains industry with clear, standardised advice.
Integrated pest management includes a range of management methods designed to suppress pest populations while reducing reliance on insecticides, especially prophylactic use and broad-spectrum products.
While the benefits of IPM strategies are widely recognised, onfarm adoption of management practices which align with IPM principles can be a challenge.
The checklist is designed to be a tool in pre-season farm planning, a reminder of best practice, a guide when responding to pests and an educational tool.
Grains Research and Development Corporation biosecurity manager Callum Fletcher said it invested in tools, such as the IPM checklist, to ensure graingrowers and their advisers had informed guidelines to support effective, best practice management.
"We understand how complex pest management can be and how important and valuable it can be to have clear recommendations to guide decision-making in the paddock," Mr Fletcher said.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development entomologist Svetlana Micic said the checklist would provide an easy framework to adopt sustainable practices for pest management.
The resource has been designed to complement the WeedSmart Big 6 as a way to help drive the promotion and acceptance of IPM practice.
It was developed by a team of entomologists and extension scientists, in close consultation with agronomists from each grains region.
Agronomist Craig Davis said the IPM Checklist would be a useful tool to guide agronomists and growers how they can incorporate IPM strategies into their cropping programs.
"One benefit is they can better understand the risk of pests affecting their crops' profitability, another is that they can reduce the risk of insecticide resistance developing on their properties," Mr Davis said.
The checklist will continue to be updated and refined over time to ensure it accurately reflects actionable and achievable on farm practices, based on feedback from industry.
