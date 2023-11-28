Farm Weekly
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Home/News

Hot weekend temperatures forecasted

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
November 28 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from files.
Picture from files.

Heatwaves around the State came to an end this week, as Monday started off with temperatures below 30 degrees celsius and cloudy in most parts of the South West Land Division.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help