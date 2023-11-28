Heatwaves around the State came to an end this week, as Monday started off with temperatures below 30 degrees celsius and cloudy in most parts of the South West Land Division.
However, looking ahead to the weekend, many towns are set to heat up again.
In the Mid West region, Moora should reach a top of 39 degrees and sunny on Saturday, while Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny and reach 34 degrees.
Carnamah and Morawa should reach a top of 40 degrees on Saturday, while Geraldton and Dongara could reach a sunny 30 degrees.
In the Wheatbelt, Thursday and Friday are expected to finish the week with mostly sunny weather and light winds, and temperatures unlikely to exceed 35 degrees.
In Dalwallinu, Kellerberrin, and Cunderdin, Saturday is expected to reach a top of 39 degrees, before dropping off slightly to between 34-36 degrees on Sunday.
For the Great Southern region, the weekend is expected to be only a couple of degrees cooler, with Narrogin, Wagin and Katanning all expecting a top temperature of 37 degrees on Saturday, and 33 degrees on Sunday - with full sunshine.
Mount Barker and Gnowangerup have similar forecasts, clouds clearing from Friday onwards, reaching 31 degrees, before climbing up to 37 degrees on Saturday, and then lowering to 34 degrees on Sunday.
While the temperatures are expected to be the same, Mount Barker should be much more cloudy than Gnowangerup which can expect clear skies.
Albany can expect windy and cloudy conditions to continue up until Sunday, reaching a top of 23 degrees on Friday which is likely to jump up to 31 degrees on Saturday.
Sunday should be a sunny top of 27 degrees.
To the east, Ravensthorpe can expect two hot, mostly sunny days of 36 degrees each, and in Salmon Gums, a top temperature of 34 degrees on Saturday and 39 degrees on Sunday.
