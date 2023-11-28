Farm Weekly
Pig truck crash near Beermullah

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
November 28 2023 - 3:11pm
The crash occurred at 4:15am this morning, at the intersection between Brand Highway and Beermullah Road West. The driver and sole occupant of the truck is uninjured.
The crash occurred at 4:15am this morning, at the intersection between Brand Highway and Beermullah Road West. The driver and sole occupant of the truck is uninjured.

A livestock truck has rolled on Brand Highway near Beermullah in the early hours of this morning.

