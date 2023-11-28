A livestock truck has rolled on Brand Highway near Beermullah in the early hours of this morning.
The truck, which was carrying pigs in two trailers, rolled at the intersection between Brand Highway and Beermullah Road West at 4:15am Tuesday morning.
It's currently unclear how the rollover happened.
It was reported the driver and sole occupant of the truck was uninjured, and no other vehicles were involved.
Gingin Police reported more than half of the pigs out of about 360, were euthanised at the scene.
Main Roads remain at the scene to manage traffic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.