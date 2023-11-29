Farm Weekly
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Arthur River farmer found comfort in #6Bs concept

By Brooke Littlewood
November 29 2023 - 9:00pm
A simple act of affection from red and tan kelpie RJ saved Arthur River farmer Sam Burgess.
IN 2016, Arthur River farmer Sam Burgess sat on the back of a ute, at his favourite spot and started to contemplate life.

