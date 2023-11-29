IN 2016, Arthur River farmer Sam Burgess sat on the back of a ute, at his favourite spot and started to contemplate life.
He had fallen into a deep, dark hole and didn't know what to do, where to go or who to turn to.
At the time, Mr Burgess was in his fourth year of farming, had just finished harvest and was trying to sell sheep, after a "pretty ordinary" season.
"I didn't have sheep good enough to go and I didn't know how I was going to pay the bills," Mr Burgess said.
"I felt alone, I was too embarrassed to talk to anyone and it was all too much.
"This overwhelming feeling came over me, where I thought that everyone's life and my life would be easier if I wasn't here anymore."
Mr Burgess had hit rock bottom, but reaching that low point - and a simple act of affection from his red and tan kelpie RJ - saved him.
It was as if RJ sensed something was wrong.
Jumping onto the ute, the four-legged companion shoved his head under Mr Burgess' arm and nuzzled his face.
"It was something he very rarely did - I just burst into tears," Mr Burgess said.
"I remember sitting up on that hill for what was probably only an hour, but felt like forever.
"My ex-wife Victoria had pushed for me to get help time and time again, at the time I didn't want to hear it.
"It wasn't until that day with RJ that I decided enough was enough and it was time to get help.
"I am grateful for RJ and Victoria, looking back I realise how tough it must've been for her also."
With limited resources on the Wheatbelt, Mr Burgess started taking the first steps in receiving support.
Having been raised by his mother and sister, and without a male role model in the early years of his life, he felt more comfortable opening up to a woman.
Separately, he didn't want to visit the local doctors or counsellor's office in case people started to question why he was there.
"After a quick Google search, I found a female doctor in South Perth and made an appointment," Mr Burgess said.
"It wasn't until then that I realised how serious my problem was and how little I knew about mental health.
"I didn't even know what the difference was between a psychiatrist and psychologist."
Despite what is normally a long waitlist, the doctor managed to book Mr Burgess in to see a psychiatrist and psychologist within 24 hours.
While he labelled the psychiatrist appointment as very daunting, he walked out of the initial hour-long psychologist appointment feeling better than ever.
"I felt like I could open up to somebody finally and talk about all of my problems without being judged," Mr Burgess said.
"She helped me learn my trigger points and understand things that made me feel comfortable.
"That was so when, and if, I did get in that headspace, there were things I could do to relieve my mind and get myself levelled out again.
"Being a farmer I found that very difficult because it involved taking time out.
"To start with I wouldn't do it, until I found things weren't working and I had to."
When the dark cloud of depression weighed heavy, Mr Burgess found an escape in music.
He would take time out and get into a good frame of mind, before tackling the day again.
Life was on the up, until he hit a wall again when his marriage failed.
Given Victoria was his only working partner, Mr Burgess ended up farming alone.
Feeling lost and back at square one, he went "completely off the rails".
"I threw everything that I taught myself in the previous 12-18 months out the window and sent myself back into a downward spiral," he said.
"I was very erratic, I could upset a room full of people at the drop of a hat and my deepest regret is that I lost some very good friendships along the way.
"If it wasn't for those who stuck by and supported me, I probably would not have come back on track again.
"I'm very lucky to have them in my life."
Mr Burgess was not prepared to relive that day and those thoughts on the back of the ute.
He booked in to see the psychologist and immediately felt like a weight had been lifted again.
"I began to wonder why I hadn't gone back and seen her sooner," Mr Burgess said.
"I think the biggest step in mental health is accepting that you have a problem.
"You can have people around you telling you that you should go and talk to someone, but you need to recognise that something is wrong."
Mr Burgess also found comfort and connection in the #6Bs - blokes, barbecue, bonfire, beers, bonding and bullshit, after striking a conversation with the founder, Watheroo farmer Brad Millsteed.
He attended one of the group's events at Wyening, near Bolgart, and was instantly hooked.
"So many blokes there that night had a story to tell and it made me realise that I wasn't alone," Mr Burgess said.
"I felt better knowing that not everyone feels 100 per cent all of the time, as the saying goes it is OK to not be OK.
"The #6Bs concept is simple and basic, but it works.
"Get a bunch of people together, have a feed, a fire and a few drinks and people will start talking.
"Usually it takes one or two people to open up and then someone else will say, 'yeah I felt that way and I didn't know how to handle it' or 'jeez I thought I was the only one that had that sort of problem'."
From the initial conversation, Mr Burgess formed a friendship with Mr Millsteed and became a #6Bs advocate by speaking at events and sharing his story.
He talks about how he climbed back up after hitting rock bottom.
"The one thing I always ask people when I get up and talk is - 'what great things have happened in your life over the past six or seven years?'," Mr Burgess said.
"I like people to take a few moments to think about that, as for me that was when I was preparing to have my last day.
"Now, there are days where I sit here and realise all of the wonderful things going on in my life that I would have missed out on."
Keeping that in mind, Mr Burgess encouraged people to think about their own mental health and also spare a thought for others.
He said, while the stigma was slowly shifting, the biggest challenge with mental health was trying to get people, who have not experienced or been close with someone who has, to understand.
"If you are in the shoes of not feeling great, start by seeing your GP and if you don't want to see your local GP, do what I did and see one elsewhere.
"Take those first steps, the alternative is not worth it.
"Separately, if your mate has gone quiet or things don't seem quite right, maybe give him a call, send a text or drop by, have a cuppa or a beer.
"Look out for one another - never be too busy for your mates, that 15 minute chat or catch up could be what helps their train of thoughts."
Mr Burgess said there were also many groups and organisations available, like the #6BS, that offered support.
Not wanting anyone to feel like they were on this journey alone, he also offered support for anyone who needed to chat.
"As dark and gloomy as the past might have been, I realise now happiness is always only around the corner," Mr Burgess said.
"Get in contact with me through the #6Bs website and, if you need someone to chat to, send me a text.
"I'm not a professional - I have to reiterate that - but I can point you in the right direction of where to get help and the first steps of doing so."
More information: Go to 6bs.com.au
