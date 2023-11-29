Farm Weekly
Friday, December 1, 2023
Home/News

#6Bs concept touches lives across WA

By Brooke Littlewood
November 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not everyone plays sport or enjoys going to the pub, so that is where the neutral space of a fire in the bush somewhere connects with so many blokes.
Not everyone plays sport or enjoys going to the pub, so that is where the neutral space of a fire in the bush somewhere connects with so many blokes.

A simple night for local blokes to stand around a bonfire and bond over a barbecue and beers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.