A simple night for local blokes to stand around a bonfire and bond over a barbecue and beers.
That was how Watheroo mixed farmer Brad Millsteed started #6Bs in 2017, after what had been another dry start to the season.
Little did he know, thanks to the powers of social media, the concept would grow to become something much bigger and touch lives right across rural and regional WA.
"I wanted to provide an opportunity for blokes to chat with other blokes who might be going through the same situations in their lives on whatever level," Mr Millsteed said.
"The idea was to get them out of the house and away from home, and encourage them to socialise, vocalise, and open up by talking to each other.
"Not everyone plays sport or enjoys going to the pub, so that is where the neutral space of a fire in the bush somewhere connects with so many blokes."
Mr Millsteed said the pressure placed on the modern man was higher than ever, and the isolation so many felt was real.
He said while many did not have the physical hardships of previous generations, the perception of expectation from so many different levels had mounted.
"That is why I believe the opportunity to provide a place and platform for blokes to catch and chat informally, with no program or agenda, is so important for all of us," he said.
"Time for blokes to reconnect with themselves and each other will make them better blokes to be around."
More information: Go to 6bs.com.au
IF YOU NEED TO TALK...
You can contact:
Mental Health Emergency Response line:
1300 555 788 (Metro)
1800 676 822 (Peel) or
1800 552 002 (country/Rurallink)
Lifeline: 13 11 14
Lifeline Crisis Text Service: 0477 13 11 14
beyondblue: 1300 224 636
Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
The Samaritans Crisis line
9381 5555 (main line)
9388 2500 (youth line)
1800 198 313 (country toll free)
Men's Line Australia: 1300 789 978
