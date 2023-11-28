Farm Weekly
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Can Minister Murray Watt release independent live sheep export report?

By Tamara Hooper
November 29 2023 - 10:00am
Live export document impasse
The question remains whether Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt can guarantee the independent panel's report into the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea will be released in its entirety and if so when?

