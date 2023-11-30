Farm Weekly
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Home/News

Superfoods are a sweet proposition

MW
By Mel Williams
December 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The original Forest Fresh family members, Suzy (left), Mike, Matthew, Samantha and Katie Fewster.
The original Forest Fresh family members, Suzy (left), Mike, Matthew, Samantha and Katie Fewster.

Raw honey, with its renowned anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antioxidant and prebiotic qualities, is already one of nature's best superfoods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.