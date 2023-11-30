Northern WA's pastoral industry, transporters and the wider agricultural sector rejoiced, after confirmation the new Fitzroy River bridge would officially open to all traffic on Sunday, December 10.
Main Roads' announcement of the project's nearing completion is six months ahead of schedule, and 11 months after record high flooding wreaked havoc in WA's north.
In January, ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie dumped up to 800 millimetres of rain over parts of the vast Kimberley region in a week, damaging the critical transport link and parts of the Great Northern Highway.
The one-in-a-century weather event squeezed inbound supplies and left a quarter of the nation's agricultural area essentially cut-off.
Initially there were concerns rebuilding the bridge and reconnecting the east and west Kimberley could take months or even years to complete, however it has since been done at a rapid rate.
To enable site works to start as soon as the wet season was over, project procurement was fast-tracked with about nine months of procurement activity completed in eight weeks.
Main Roads said the new bridge was "substantively complete" and reconstruction of the bridge approaches on Great Northern Highway were making "excellent progress".
"The bridge and associated works have been completed well ahead of the original schedule due to a fast-tracked procurement process, prioritisation of suppliers and deployment of innovative construction techniques," Main Roads said.
"While an early start to the wet season is not currently forecast, should river levels rise substantially, the new bridge can be opened at short notice, to allow access with traffic management in place.
"The milestone provides assurance to the community, the freight industry, tourism operators and all those who rely on a safe and efficient road network in the north of the State."
Once completed, the new bridge is expected to be about six times stronger and almost 100 metres longer than the old bridge, with two lanes and a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists.
It has also been designed to take on a one-in-200-year flood event.
Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association chief executive officer Bron Christensen congratulated everyone involved in rebuilding the bridge.
She said the bridge was essential for the supply chain and prioritising its construction was highly regarded.
"Reopening the bridge will allow (pastoralists) to better plan for next year," Ms Christensen said.
"They will also have access to supply and inputs, whether that be fertiliser, stockfeed or even labour.
"It will certainly make a difference, many have told me it is their economic survival."
Main Roads worked with government agencies, local government authorities, traditional owners and stakeholders to restore temporary access on the Great Northern Highway and across the Fitzroy River, and to reconnect the Kimberley.
The new Fitzroy River bridge is funded by the Australian and WA Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
