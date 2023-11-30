Farm Weekly
Friday, December 1, 2023
Fitzroy River bridge set to reopen

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
November 30 2023 - 2:00pm
A flashback to when a one-in-100-year rain took out the Fitzroy River bridge and large sections of the Great Northern Highway. Photo by Russell Rusty Cooke.
Northern WA's pastoral industry, transporters and the wider agricultural sector rejoiced, after confirmation the new Fitzroy River bridge would officially open to all traffic on Sunday, December 10.

