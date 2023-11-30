Farm Weekly
Friday, December 1, 2023
BoM forecasts average to below average wet season

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
November 30 2023 - 10:00pm
Dry start to northern wet season
Dry start to northern wet season

Northern Australia's wet season started two months ago, however it is hardly living up to its name.

