Thunder, lightning, rain, wind and hail have all been reported around the Mid West, Wheatbelt and Great Southern Regions this week, in a few days of extreme weather.
Keith Carmac, a grains farmer in Perenjori, said the area had been copping a fair few lightning strikes.
His son Jason noticed a burnt patch in one of his paddocks while harvesting.
On November 26 a storm passed through Wongan Hills, with some reporting hail
Stephen Lord, of North Goomalling, said he received 5mm of rainfall, as "horrendous" wind which kicked up a lot of dust, turning the sky orange.
Corey Mincherton received hail and 20mm of rainfall at his property in Ballidu.
