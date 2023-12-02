Western Australia has become the centre of Australian property investment.
There's little doubt its popularity with real estate buyers from the east coast has increased the gap between home and investment locations.
WA, and more specifically Perth, has seen a substantial uptick in investor participation for several reasons.
The State is considered among the nation's most investor-friendly jurisdictions.
Price is also a major factor, as some big capital city markets are beyond the reach of everyday buyers.
New research from MCG Quantity Surveyors shows the average price an investor pays for a property is about $615,000 and that amount will go a lot further in Perth than it will in Sydney or Melbourne.
MCG Quantity Surveyors managing director Mike Mortlock said an analysis of its client data indicated 'remote investing' had accelerated in 2023, with the distance between where landlords live and where they invest almost doubling in the past year.
He said the average distance between where landlords live and where they invest had reached a staggering 1502 kilometres to date in 2023.
"This is a substantial uptick on last year's results and shows that buyers are incredibly mobile when it comes to securing a desirable property investment," Mr Mortlock said.
"This year's outcome is a near doubling of the same analysis in 2022, which showed an average of 857 kilometres between a landlord's home and investment."
It's been an ongoing theme, according to Mr Mortlock's numbers.
To the end of 2021, the distance was 559km.
Pre-pandemic to January 2020, the remote investing distance was 294km.
Mr Mortlock said there were two key takeaways from the latest analysis.
"Firstly, property investors remain agile and will park their capital in whichever investor-friendly national location and asset type offers the greatest possibility of maximising their return," he said.
"The second is that WA has become the centre of Australian property investment."
Mr Mortlock said traditionally Perth had not been a hot spot for Eastern States' investors, but it was now the second cheapest capital city to buy real estate after Darwin.
"And investors seem to avoid Darwin due to higher risks," he said.
Mr Mortlock said Eastern States investment in Perth was generally into metropolitan homes, rather than farmland and rural holdings.
"Investors want reasonable yields for their investment and good prospects for capital growth and this comes more in residential than rural and regional," he said.
The agility of investors should serve as a warning to east coast politicians, he said.
"There remains a raft of ill-conceived legislative moves among east coast political parties, which is playing to WA's advantage," Mr Mortlock said.
"Talk among investors is tenancy legislation, compliance costs and increased tax burdens in our most populous States are forcing their hand when deciding where to purchase or build an asset.
"Unfortunately, the anti-investor rhetoric continues in the east."
Mr Mortlock said foundational to all this was the way investment had changed in Australia over the past five years.
"We are all aware that it's easy to conduct business over long distances nowadays - and that convenience extends to property investment," he said.
"Engaging with almost any buyers' agent, conveyancer or building inspector in Australia is a very simple matter.
"This has opened up all Australian markets to smart investors.
"They can conduct their own analysis while employing professionals in their areas of interest to complete their work at ground level."
Mr Mortlock said his long-term outlook for remote investing is that it will continue to gain traction, although the average distance is likely to plateau.
"Investors will continue to grow comfortable with buying remotely and sight unseen as the calibre and quality of data improves," he said.
"That said, I suspect that when the current WA investment flurry eventually cools, we may find the distance between home and investment plateaus."
