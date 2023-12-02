This beautifully presented farmhouse and property is three kilometres from Northcliffe on a bitumen road frontage at 289 Boorara Road, Boorara Brook.
It is a multi-purpose farming enterprise nestled in the heart of the D'Entrecasteaux National Park area, where ancient forests meet captivating coastlines, and is within the bountiful Southern Forest food bowl.
This property has four established income opportunities:
The property features a spacious 2002-built rammed earth home with wrap-around verandahs.
It has five large bedrooms, two bathrooms plus an office and provides beautiful and comfortable country living with a wood fire in the main living room and multiple ceiling fans.
The farmhouse also has an established home orchard and vegetable patch.
This farm is immaculately presented, with outstanding supporting infrastructure.
There is a 1.76ha dam, multiple marron ponds, utility lock-up shed, machinery lock-up shed (with bathroom amenities), pump shed and garden shed by the marron ponds.
It also has three kiloWatt solar panels, a three-phase 20 kilo-volt amphere generator and excellent fencing of pastured area consisting of four-wire barb and steel pickets.
Cattle yards are within the fenced paddock.
Zoned priority agriculture in the Shire of Manjimup, and with average annual rainfall of about 1100 millimetres, the new owner's imagination is the only limit to further diversified farming.
There is abundant water on the property.
