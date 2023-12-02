Farm Weekly
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Home/News

Mixed farming and a lakeside home

MW
By Mel Williams
December 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Farm house and property offer multiple options for diversified farming in the Northcliffe region
Farm house and property offer multiple options for diversified farming in the Northcliffe region
  • Price: $1.6m
  • Location: Boorara Brook
  • Area: 43.38ha
  • Agent: Elders Real Estate
  • Contact: Lynn Daubney 0427 751 052

This beautifully presented farmhouse and property is three kilometres from Northcliffe on a bitumen road frontage at 289 Boorara Road, Boorara Brook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.