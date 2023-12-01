Farm Weekly
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Annual Gandy Angus Bull Sale prices hit a high of $15,000

By Kyah Peeti
December 1 2023 - 9:00pm
Steven Gandy (left), Gandy Angus and Elders Manjimup and Pemberton representative Brad McDonnell with the top-priced $15,000 bull, Gandy Nugget T291, weighing 960kg, which was purchased by Anthony McDonald, Kuloomba Farming, Esperance.
An exceptional, well-presented line-up of true Gandy Angus-style sires was on display at the annual Gandy Angus Bull Sale held at the Boyanup saleyards last Thursday, where prices hit a high of $15,000.

