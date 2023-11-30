Farm Weekly
Animals Australia links to live export targetted

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated November 30 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:50pm
Federal MP for O'Connor, Rick Wilson, in a speech to Parliament, called on the government to remove Animals Australia from its role on the live export advisory group, citing illegal behaviour as part of his reasoning.
ON the back of claims of radical activist behaviour and breaches of international law, the Federal government has been called to cut its links with animal welfare charity Animals Australia.

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

