While the pace of grain deliveries has slowed, the CBH Group received an additional 1.3 million tonnes last week, taking its total to 10.5mt.
Chief operations officer Mick Daw said while weather events and harvest bans slowed deliveries over the past week, harvest was ramping down.
"With harvest starting to slow down, we will be closing sites and reducing operating hours across the network," Mr Daw said.
"Please continue to look for messages on the CDF app to confirm site hours."
Despite harvest receivals slowing down, Mr Daw said November was a successful month with the team breaking several shipping, rail and road records.
"Pleasingly, we have broken our November shipping record, with 1.62mt shipped, beating our previous record of 1.53mt set last November.
"In setting this record, the Albany port also broke its November record, with 278,000t, surpassing last year's record of 228,000t."
"The Statewide November rail record was set with 949,000t, beating the previous record of 876,000t set last year."
"In setting this record, Kwinana and Albany also broke their November records with 751,000t and 109,000t respectively."
Mr Daw said in addition to this, they broke their November road record to port/Metro Grain Centre (MGC) with 588,000t, smashing the previous record of 325,000t set last November.
Monthly records were broken in each zone.
"The Statewide November road record to all sites was broken with 727,000t, surpassing last year's record of 405,000t," Mr Daw said.
"These records are a fantastic achievement and I'd like to congratulate the CBH team, contractors and transporters for their commitment to delivering value for WA growers."
CBH will continue to use the CDF app to send notifications on the availability of services, including temporary and permanent closures.
Albany zone
Thunderstorms across the zone affected receivals, with 437,000t received for the past week,
Total receivals for the zone is 2,348,000t.
Wheat and barley are still the main commodities being received, with canola slowing down.
Despite this, the CBH Gairdner site set a new daily receival record.
Esperance zone
Rainfall across the zone has slowed receivals with about 225,000t being delivered, taking the overall total to 2,240,000t.
Wheat is the main commodity being delivered, with both barley and canola coming to an end for most growers.
All sites are still open, however most sites will start to wind down over the coming week, as growers conclude their programs for this year's harvest.
Geraldton zone
The Geraldton zone received 61,685t last week, taking total receivals to 1,374,000t.
The only sites that remain open in the zone are Geraldton terminal, Narngulu, Carnamah, Mingenew, and Moonyoonooka.
Some of these sites have now closed on Sundays and have reduced hours.
Kwinana North zone
Harvest progress in the Kwinana North zone was affected by rain and harvest bans last week.
The zone received 226,000t for the week, taking the year-to-date total to 2,086,000t which is about 90 per cent of the estimate.
Wheat makes up most of the deliveries.
CBH closed a few sites this week, with several more to close in the next seven days.
Kwinana South zone
The Kwinana South zone received about 100,000t less than the previous week, influenced by harvest bans and weather events.
Canola receivals have ended, while barley has slowed and wheat is the main delivery now.
All services are still available somewhere within the zone, though some local services are starting to close.
