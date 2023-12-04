Farm Weekly
CBH Group has more than 10.5mt in the bin for 2023 harvest

Updated December 5 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:21am
Debbie Cristinelli took this photo of harvest at Cashelpark at Tambellup.
While the pace of grain deliveries has slowed, the CBH Group received an additional 1.3 million tonnes last week, taking its total to 10.5mt.

