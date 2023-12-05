The last time Lake Grace farmer Kevin Naisbitt finished harvest this early was in 2010.
However, unlike this year, it was not for reasons worth celebrating.
"I think we have only ever had a November finish once and that was off the back of a dud season," Mr Naisbitt recalled.
"To have a good season and finish harvest early is really great."
Mr Naisbitt runs a mixed farming enterprise, known as Jenakora Farm, which comprises an 80 per cent cropping and 20pc Merino-Black Suffolk crossbred program.
Barley accounts for nearly half, or about 800 hectares, of his 1900ha cropping program, while the remainder is spread evenly between wheat, lupins, oats and canola.
After an early season break in March, with 50-odd millimetres over several different rain events, Mr Naisbitt did not waste any time and started seeding.
"We were quite lucky to record 18mm and 30mm rainfall in the space of a week," he said.
"The early rains got everything up and going and gave me the confidence to start spraying and seeding flat out.
"Most crops germinated and got going quite well and in good time at seeding."
In total just over 200mm fell across Jenakora Farm this season, the bulk of which was during the growing season.
A dry finish, coupled with the early seeding, meant harvest started with canola on October 25 - a week earlier than usual.
The general rule is - you start earlier, you harvest earlier.
Given the favourable conditions, Mr Naisbitt anticipated canola would be slightly below and everything else above average this season.
He expected the majority of growers in the Lake Grace area would experience the same average or above average yields.
"A few smaller areas missed out and may be slightly down, but most would be comfortable," Mr Naisbitt said.
"Everyone is on the downhill run, and should be finished in the next week or so.
"(On my own farm) all varieties have generally been performing quite well."
He said cereals were expected to yield on average, saying wheat, barley and oats would probably be high in "high twos, not quite three (tonnes per hectare).
"Canola went about a tonne, but we pushed some of that down into soil that probably wasn't canola country," Mr Naisbitt said.
"We might end up being down 25pc on last year, but we will still be above average.
"It is difficult when your season is going OK, and parts of northern and mid eastern WA aren't."
When Farm Weekly visited Mr Naisbitt last Tuesday, he had 30ha of wheat left to harvest.
This was due to be finished the Sunday before, however a cold change in weather resulted in a change of plans.
Harvest was instead expected to be finished in line with shearing, which was well underway last week, with local contractor Darren Spencer, Spencer Shearing Service, and his team kept busy in the shed.
Mr Naisbitt said sheep going through the shed were in great condition this season as they weren't run on a high stocking rate.
"We are quite lucky in that we don't run massive sheep numbers, compared to our cropping program," he said.
"That means we generally don't have to summer feed as there is always enough stubble to get the sheep through.
"With the very high grain prices at the moment, if you suddenly have to supplementary feed an animal that is worth a little less, it becomes not as enjoyable.
"I would say we run a slightly lower stocking rate compared to most growers in the Lake Grace area.
"Lower numbers means less management, as sheep are easier to look after and require less feeding."
Mr Naisbitt shears at a 10-month interval, as opposed to 12 months.
By keeping shearing intervals shorter, he has seen improvements in both sheep and wool quality.
This season, shearing took four days, with an average wool cut of about six to seven kilograms.
In previous years the micron has averaged 20.5, however it will be a few weeks before Mr Naisbitt knows how this season fared.
Given the somewhat sedate sheep market, he said it was good to see wool prices were performing well.
"Despite some challenges, I decided to head into the season the same as the last," Mr Naisbitt said.
"We were a little worried and weren't sure whether or not to drop our sheep numbers.
"However, I find if I chase the markets at seeding time, it doesn't quite equate to the same thing at the end of the season.
"Wool prices are good, which eases some of those pressures."
Reflecting on the season, Mr Naisbitt said inputs had a hefty price tag, however he hoped the top edge would come off next year.
"When you have a high input year there are concerns because it is 12 months before you get to the other end," he said.
"To get to the other end and see that all is OK is really nice."
While Mr Naisbitt was looking forward to having a break before Christmas, he said his two sons, who were at boarding school, would be disappointed.
"They usually like to jump on the header or in the chaser bin when they are home for the summer holidays," he said.
"Unfortunately for them, the early finish means they won't be able to this season.
"I'll be spending the break getting stuck into some maintenance stuff like fencing.
"It will be nice to head into the new year without chasing my tail and worrying about being a few weeks behind."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.